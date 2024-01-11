Author Bill Henry’s New Book, "Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller," is a Fascinating Work That Chronicles the Life of a Sailor
Recent release “Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller” from Page Publishing author Bill Henry is an interesting account that follows the remarkable life of Jess Harper.
Lawrenceburg, TN, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bill Henry, who was raised in Louisiana, has completed his new book, “Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller”: a gripping work that takes readers along for the life and military career of Jess Harper.
With his Vietnam draft notice arriving any day, Jess Harper joins the US Navy, only to see the peace talks signed soon thereafter. Air traffic control becomes the anchor that holds him true to course throughout a twenty-year career and thereafter. The harrowing air traffic control situations and life beyond ATC create his story. Both an East and West Coast sailor, exploits begin in Orlando boot camp to Glynco, Georgia, for training. Life for this sailor travels on to Lemoore, California, Cubi Point, Philippines, New Orleans, USS “Forrestal,” Corpus Christi, Texas, Iraq-Kuwait border, and Troutdale, Oregon.
Author Bill Henry has spent thirty-four years in air traffic control around the globe. Now retired, his time is focused mainly between Tennessee and California.
Henry writes, “The 8,000 ft. runway was positioned directly in front of the tower window with a panoramic view of surrounding mountains in the background. Blue waters of the bay washed against three sides of the airport. The local flight pattern, where pilots needing practice with repetitive touch-and -go, was busy with each aircraft climbing to 1,200 ft. on the downwind leg. The five aircraft currently in the pattern consisted of two A-7s (attack-oriented, single-engine jet), one F-8 (fighter-oriented, single-engine jet), one P-3 (patrol-oriented, four-engine turboprop), and an E-2 (dual-engine electronic reconnaissance aircraft that has the saucer-shaped, revolving antenna positioned on top.)”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Henry’s riveting tale invites readers to witness the life of this determined sailor.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With his Vietnam draft notice arriving any day, Jess Harper joins the US Navy, only to see the peace talks signed soon thereafter. Air traffic control becomes the anchor that holds him true to course throughout a twenty-year career and thereafter. The harrowing air traffic control situations and life beyond ATC create his story. Both an East and West Coast sailor, exploits begin in Orlando boot camp to Glynco, Georgia, for training. Life for this sailor travels on to Lemoore, California, Cubi Point, Philippines, New Orleans, USS “Forrestal,” Corpus Christi, Texas, Iraq-Kuwait border, and Troutdale, Oregon.
Author Bill Henry has spent thirty-four years in air traffic control around the globe. Now retired, his time is focused mainly between Tennessee and California.
Henry writes, “The 8,000 ft. runway was positioned directly in front of the tower window with a panoramic view of surrounding mountains in the background. Blue waters of the bay washed against three sides of the airport. The local flight pattern, where pilots needing practice with repetitive touch-and -go, was busy with each aircraft climbing to 1,200 ft. on the downwind leg. The five aircraft currently in the pattern consisted of two A-7s (attack-oriented, single-engine jet), one F-8 (fighter-oriented, single-engine jet), one P-3 (patrol-oriented, four-engine turboprop), and an E-2 (dual-engine electronic reconnaissance aircraft that has the saucer-shaped, revolving antenna positioned on top.)”
Published by Page Publishing, Bill Henry’s riveting tale invites readers to witness the life of this determined sailor.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Scuttlebutt: Confessions of a Navy Air Traffic Controller” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories