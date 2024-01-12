Author Barbara Fomby’s New Book, "Not Until Twelve," Reminds All Readers That Each and Every Individual is Special and Gifted in God’s Eyes
Recent release “Not Until Twelve” from Page Publishing author Barbara Fomby helps readers recognize that they all have been given unique gifts by God, even if they have not yet realized them.
Detroit, MI, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Fomby, who resides in Detroit, Michigan, has completed her new book, “Not Until Twelve”: a moving and emotional work that inspires readers to discover their unique gifts from God and use them to spread joy throughout the world.
Author Barbara Fomby is a single mother involved in various outreach ministries. She is pleased to write this book to encourage others to believe that they too can overcome their fears through faith that allows their dreams to be taken off hold so they can step forward boldly into their God-awaiting destiny.
Fomby writes, “There is a common denominator that we all share, and that is, everyone of us seems comfortable in his or her own domain. Sometimes not realizing that we’ve been there so long that some of our dreams have slipped past us and gotten lost or are in the process of being that. A dream is something unattained, somewhere beyond where we are presently. And if you don’t stretch, you won’t reach it. Now don’t get me wrong, I have had some small victories and accomplishments, but I’ve always given myself reasons for not getting around to the rest. Now that doesn’t have to be your story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Barbara Fomby’s faith-affirming work encourages readers to incorporate gratitude into their daily routines.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Not Until Twelve” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
