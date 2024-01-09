Experience the Mesmerizing Music of Brianna Lynn Mcgeehan and Nerdkween at Eddie's Attic January 14
Atlanta, GA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Enjoy an evening of spellbinding melodies and lyrical brilliance as singer-songwriters Brianna Lynn McGeehan and Nerdkween grace the stage at Eddie's Attic on January 14.
For more information about Brianna Lynn McGehann and updates on her music, follow her on social media @briannalynnmcgeehan.
For more information about Nerdkween and updates on her music, follow her on social media @thenerdkween.
For media inquiries, please contact: Brianna at briannalynnmcgeehan@gmail.com and Monica at nerdkween@gmail.com.
About Brianna Lynn McGeehan:
Brianna Lynn McGeehan's musical journey is a tapestry woven from diverse influences, ranging from Lauryn Hill and Radiohead to The Cranberries and Beethoven. Growing up in the Pacific Northwest in the 90s, she developed a musical palette that embraced grunge as much as classical compositions. In her early 20s, she embraced songwriting, moved to New York, and played gigs. Despite becoming a single mother after returning to Portland, she remained committed to her music and formed the band Pretend Sweethearts with Drew de Man, now her husband and musical partner. Their poetic, political, and spiritual Americana took them on tours across the US and Europe.
The pandemic briefly sidelined her musical endeavors as she focused on raising her two children and community organizing. Now, she emerges with a new collection of solo material, marking a departure from her previous Americana sound. She humorously labels it "anti-Americana," with a new record that realizes her vision since her early days in New York – a captivating blend of powerful vocals, synth strings, traditional instruments, and electronic beats and loop.
About Nerdkween:
(nerdkween)*, the stage name of Monica Arrington, is an acclaimed singer-songwriter celebrated for her unique fusion of post modern-pop and lo-fi. Her mesmerizing sound and thought-provoking lyrics have captivated audiences and garnered critical acclaim in the music industry. Her live performances are a testament to her artistry and a must-see for music enthusiasts. (nerdkween)* promises an enthralling performance that will leave the audience yearning for more. Nerdkween has been making waves in the music industry with her distinctive sound and thought-provoking lyrics. Her music seamlessly blends electronic soundscapes and soulful melodies, creating an atmosphere that is both ethereal and deeply moving. With a devoted fan base and critical acclaim from music enthusiasts and industry insiders, Nerdkween has firmly established herself in the world of independent music. Her evocative songwriting and powerful vocals make her a must-see live performer.
