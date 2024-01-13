It's A Party and You're Invited to Meet Local Author/Illustrator Stacy Schilling. Celebrate The Frizz Girls' New Book Series at Barnes & Noble in Bowling Green, KY.
Bowling Green, KY, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local Author and Illustrator Stacy Schilling invites you to her Launch Party at Barnes & Noble, located at Towne Center, 1680 Campbell Ln. in Bowling Green, KY on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Join them for a delightful afternoon as Stacy introduces her new children's picture book series, "The Frizz Girls." The series aims to empower young girls with wavy or curly hair to embrace and care for their natural curls.
During the event, Stacy will enchant young minds by reading her first two books in the series, "Stacy Learns to Love Her Wavy Hair, And You Can Too!" and "What the Frizz?!?! How to Take Care of Your Wavy and Curly Hair Find Your Hair Type…Starring The Frizz Girls." Kids attending the event will also receive an activity worksheet and a coloring page related to hair from Stacy's soon-to-be-published coloring and activity books. Bookmarks and stickers for the series will be given out to the first 60 kids in attendance.
Parents and guardians will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a limited number of hardcover copies of the two books and a limited number of the accompanying The Hair Chronicles Journal, featuring 200 pages for tracking your wavy or curly hair during Salon Appointments, Wash and Refresh Days, Good and Bad Hair Days, and more. Additional books and The Frizz Girl t-shirts are available for pre-order through The Frizz Girls' website.
Attendees will also have the chance to enter into a raffle to win a hair care basket of products specially made for wavy and curly hair. Generously donated by Bounce Curl, Ecoslay, Mop Top, and Tangle Teezer, these products are designed specifically for wavy, curly, or coily hair. Please note that the hair care products will not alter straight hair to become wavy or curly.
The Frizz Girls series is born from Stacy's personal experiences, aiming to provide a valuable resource for young readers with wavy or curly hair, promoting self-acceptance and confidence in embracing their unique hair types.
To support The Frizz Girls series and join the movement of promoting self-confidence and hair care education, interested individuals can visit their official website.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Location: Towne Center, 1680 Campbell Ln., Bowling Green, KY 42104
Hosted by: Barnes & Noble
For further event details, please refer to The Frizz Girls’ website or Facebook group.
About Stacy Schilling:
Stacy Schilling is a creative visionary and the creator of The Frizz Girls. She empowers young readers to embrace and care for their natural curls. With a deep passion for the visual arts, Stacy has an impressive portfolio, collaborating with prestigious clients like Belkin, Mercedes, NBC, Porsche, and UCLA. Her contributions have garnered numerous awards, establishing her industry reputation. Stacy also taught art and design for a decade, helping aspiring college students excel. She holds bachelor's degrees in Journalism and Graphic Design, recognized on the President's and Scholar's List. Stacy resides in Bowling Green, KY, teaching design, promoting health and wellness, and pursuing her creative outlets. She is currently working on the third book in The Frizz Girls series.
About Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble, a leading bookseller, is proud to host Stacy Schilling's Launch Party for "The Frizz Girls" series, fostering a love for reading and self-expression.
About The Frizz Girls Series
"The Frizz Girls" is a captivating children's picture book series created by Stacy Schilling, designed to inspire self-acceptance and confidence in young readers with wavy or curly hair.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Stacy Schilling
310.571.8318 (CST)
For filming inside Barnes & Noble, please contact:
David Hollifield
Store Manager
270.746.9779
