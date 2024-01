Texas Film Critics Association Announce Nominations for 2023-2024: The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, & Killers of the Flower Moon Lead; While Air, Barbie, & Wonka Surprise

Dallas, TX, January 21, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon lead nominations for Texas Film Critics 2024.Wonka, Barbie, and Air deliver a sunny side to critics choicesFilm Feature Nominations for the 11th Annual Texas Film Critics Association:Best PictureAirAnatomy of a FallBarbieThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesPoor ThingsWonkaBest ActorBradley Cooper – MaestroTimothee Chalamet - WonkaLeonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower MoonPaul Giamatti – The HoldoversCillian Murphy – OppenheimerJeffrey Wright – American FictionBest ActressLily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower MoonSandra Hüller – Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee – Past LivesCarey Mulligan – MaestroMargot Robbie – BarbieEmma Stone – Poor ThingsBest Supporting ActorSterling K. Brown – American FictionWillem Dafoe – Poor ThingsRobert De Niro – Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr. – OppenheimerRyan Gosling – BarbieMark Ruffalo – Poor ThingsBest Supporting ActressEmily Blunt – OppenheimerPenelope Cruz – FerrariViola Davis - AirAmerica Ferrera – BarbieJodie Foster - NyadDa’Vine Joy Randolph – The HoldoversBest Acting Overall - EnsembleAirBarbieDream ScenarioThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsSociety of the SnowWonkaBest DirectorBradley Cooper – MaestroGreta Gerwig – BarbieYorgos Lanthimos – Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan – OppenheimerAlexander Payne – The HoldoversMartin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower MoonBest Original ScreenplayKristoffer Borgli – Dream ScenarioAlex Convery – AirBradley Cooper & Josh Singer – MaestroGreta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – BarbieDavid Hemingson – The HoldoversJustine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a FallBest Adapted ScreenplayKelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, MargaretGreta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - BarbieCord Jefferson – American FictionTony McNamara – Poor ThingsChristopher Nolan – OppenheimerEric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower MoonGroundbreaking Cinematic AchievementIndiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyJohn Wick: Chapter 4Mission Impossible – Dead Reconing Part 1NapoleonWonkaWinners will be announced in Dallas, Texas on February 5, 2024.About the Texas Film Critics Association (TXFC): The Texas film critics association comprises of leading film critics and entertainment journalists across the state of Texas, including: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Ft. Worth, Houston, Laredo, and San Antonio. The Texas Film Critics (TXFC) Association seeks to recognize and reward the best in cinematic excellence and to promote film as an essential component of arts, culture, history, and the strength of the human spirit. The TXFC supports local and national cinema operators to encourage their role in all communities--large and small--across the Great State of Texas and the United States.Contact:Melissa Lane / Justin GreyEmail: T exasFilmCritics@gmail.comPhone: 214-997-4183