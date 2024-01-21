Texas Film Critics Association Announce Nominations for 2023-2024: The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, & Killers of the Flower Moon Lead; While Air, Barbie, & Wonka Surprise
The Texas Film Critics Association (TXFC) has released its nominations for the best achievements in cinema for 2023. Winners will be announced in Dallas, Texas, on February 5, 2024. Critical favorites The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon lead. But big surprises include multiple nominations for Wonka, Air, & Barbie. The association calls it "A historic and amazing year of fun at the cinema."
Dallas, TX, January 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Oppenheimer, The Holdovers, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon lead nominations for Texas Film Critics 2024.
Wonka, Barbie, and Air deliver a sunny side to critics choices
Film Feature Nominations for the 11th Annual Texas Film Critics Association:
Best Picture
Air
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Wonka
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Timothee Chalamet - Wonka
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Viola Davis - Air
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Acting Overall - Ensemble
Air
Barbie
Dream Scenario
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Wonka
Best Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Kristoffer Borgli – Dream Scenario
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Groundbreaking Cinematic Achievement
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible – Dead Reconing Part 1
Napoleon
Wonka
Winners will be announced in Dallas, Texas on February 5, 2024.
About the Texas Film Critics Association (TXFC): The Texas film critics association comprises of leading film critics and entertainment journalists across the state of Texas, including: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Ft. Worth, Houston, Laredo, and San Antonio. The Texas Film Critics (TXFC) Association seeks to recognize and reward the best in cinematic excellence and to promote film as an essential component of arts, culture, history, and the strength of the human spirit. The TXFC supports local and national cinema operators to encourage their role in all communities--large and small--across the Great State of Texas and the United States.
Contact:
Melissa Lane / Justin Grey
Email: TexasFilmCritics@gmail.com
Phone: 214-997-4183
Wonka, Barbie, and Air deliver a sunny side to critics choices
Film Feature Nominations for the 11th Annual Texas Film Critics Association:
Best Picture
Air
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Wonka
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Timothee Chalamet - Wonka
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Viola Davis - Air
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Acting Overall - Ensemble
Air
Barbie
Dream Scenario
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Wonka
Best Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Kristoffer Borgli – Dream Scenario
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - Barbie
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Groundbreaking Cinematic Achievement
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible – Dead Reconing Part 1
Napoleon
Wonka
Winners will be announced in Dallas, Texas on February 5, 2024.
About the Texas Film Critics Association (TXFC): The Texas film critics association comprises of leading film critics and entertainment journalists across the state of Texas, including: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Ft. Worth, Houston, Laredo, and San Antonio. The Texas Film Critics (TXFC) Association seeks to recognize and reward the best in cinematic excellence and to promote film as an essential component of arts, culture, history, and the strength of the human spirit. The TXFC supports local and national cinema operators to encourage their role in all communities--large and small--across the Great State of Texas and the United States.
Contact:
Melissa Lane / Justin Grey
Email: TexasFilmCritics@gmail.com
Phone: 214-997-4183
Contact
Texas Film Critics AssociationContact
Justin Grey
214-997-4183
www.texasfilmcriitics.com
or Merissa Lane, TXFC Vice President
Justin Grey
214-997-4183
www.texasfilmcriitics.com
or Merissa Lane, TXFC Vice President
Categories