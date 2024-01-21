Texas Film Critics Association Announce Nominations for 2023-2024: The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, & Killers of the Flower Moon Lead; While Air, Barbie, & Wonka Surprise

The Texas Film Critics Association (TXFC) has released its nominations for the best achievements in cinema for 2023. Winners will be announced in Dallas, Texas, on February 5, 2024. Critical favorites The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers of the Flower Moon lead. But big surprises include multiple nominations for Wonka, Air, & Barbie. The association calls it "A historic and amazing year of fun at the cinema."