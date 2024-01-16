El Conquistador Opera Premieres at Little Carver Theatre

Mexican-American composer Nathan Felix will present his new opera, titled, El Conquistador, as part of the Carver’s Intimate Series (226 N Hackberry St.) on Saturday, March 2 at 8 pm. El Conquistador, a 75-minute opera, will explore the early life of Cortés, his conquest of Tenochtitlan, and how that has affected modern day Mexico.