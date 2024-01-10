HoduSoft Adds Multi-Tenant PBX Feature for Hosted Service Providers
HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, announces the integration of multi-tenant PBX features into its solutions specifically designed for Hosted Service Providers.
Denver, CO, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication solutions, announces the integration of multi-tenant PBX features into its solutions specifically designed for Hosted Service Providers (HSPs).
Multi-tenancy is one of the chief factors that ensure success for HSPs. The multi-tenant PBX feature is a testament to HoduSoft’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that drive success for its partners and clients.
The addition of the multi-tenancy feature will empower HSPs with unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in managing communication services for multiple tenants within a unified platform. The addition of the multi-tenant PBX feature is expected to bring the following benefits:
Cost-efficiency: Multi-tenancy feature is extremely cost-effective compared to its single-tenant counterparts. By using multi-tenant PBX, HSPs can optimize their operational costs by consolidating their communication services into a unified platform. This consolidation results in streamlined management and reduced infrastructure expenses.
Customization: HoduSoft understands the diverse needs of different types of HSPs and their tenants. The multi-tenant PBX feature is designed with extensive customization options. The tailored customization enables providers to tailor communication services according to the unique requirements of each tenant. When HSPs have a plethora of customization options, they are well-equipped to provide a diverse array of options to their tenants.
Enhanced security: Data security is a top priority for HSPs. A majority of clients select HSPs based on the security they are capable of offering. If customer data is compromised or breached, then it can be extremely damaging not just for clients but also for HSPs. HoduSoft’s multi-tenant PBX feature includes robust security measures to provide data isolation to tenants and protect sensitive data. This ensures a secure and reliable environment for all tenants.
Scalability: One of the greatest USPs of HoduSoft’s multi-tenant PBX feature is the scalability it offers. The new multi-tenant PBX feature allows HSPs to add unlimited extensions. This enables HSPs to effortlessly scale their offerings by efficiently managing multiple tenants on a single platform. This scalability ensures optimal resource utilization and a seamless user experience.
User-friendly interface: The intuitive and user-friendly interface of the multi-tenant PBX simplifies the management of multiple tenants, allowing service providers to navigate effortlessly through various configurations and settings.
Speaking on the newly-introduced feature, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer of HoduSoft, said, “The addition of the multi-tenant PBX feature is a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge communication solutions. This feature is extremely critical at a time when the majority of clients are becoming aware of data isolation and robust security. It also provides them the freedom to access their dashboards and reports whenever they want.”
Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
