Author K.D. Flacche’s New Book, "Athena's Legacy," is a Compelling Story About the Daily Struggles of a Principal at a Small Private School in New Jersey
Recent release “Athena's Legacy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author K.D. Flacche follows Athena as she begins her first year as a principal, only to find the students at her small private school struggling academically. Attempting to make changes in order to help them, Athena receives push-back from students, teachers, and parents alike as she strives to help her school thrive.
Marlton, NJ, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- K.D. Flacche, an author and attorney in New Jersey, has completed her new book, “Athena's Legacy”: a fascinating novel that centers around a first-year principal who attempts to make radical changes to the curriculum at her small private school in order to improve her student’s education, only to find resistance and hostility from all directions despite her best intentions.
For over twenty years, author K.D. Flacche has practiced real estate and banking law and has also worked in the fields of mortgage compliance and change management. Throughout her life, Flacche’s individual experiences ignited a lifelong passion for reading, writing, and learning. Currently, the author lives in New Jersey with her husband and is the mother of an adult son.
Flacche writes, “Within the first year of becoming Principal, Athena observes what she perceives as gaps in the educational curriculum. As a result, she embarks on an ambitious plan to add three new courses to the curriculum. The courses are deemed unconventional, even radical, and the novel details her efforts to implement these new courses and embed them in the standard curriculum. She faces opposition at every turn, from parents, teachers, students, and the school board. Occasionally, she finds aid in unexpected places. We follow her life, and the results of her efforts with the students over a twenty-year span.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, K.D. Flacche’s compelling tale is the author’s debut novel, and provides a celebration of education as well as a nod to the educators that inspired the author at a young age. Clever and heartfelt, “Athena’s Legacy” will challenge readers to reconsider the true potential and purpose of education, and how it can help develop the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Athena's Legacy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
