Author K.D. Flacche’s New Book, "Athena's Legacy," is a Compelling Story About the Daily Struggles of a Principal at a Small Private School in New Jersey

Recent release “Athena's Legacy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author K.D. Flacche follows Athena as she begins her first year as a principal, only to find the students at her small private school struggling academically. Attempting to make changes in order to help them, Athena receives push-back from students, teachers, and parents alike as she strives to help her school thrive.