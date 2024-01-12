Jeff Carson’s Newly Released "Questions of Peace" is a Powerful Testimony That Shares a Message of Comfort and Encouragement
“Questions Of Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Carson is an emotionally charged account of life’s pitfalls and the crossroads we reach on our journey of healing and growth.
Stilwell, OK, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Questions Of Peace”: a spiritually relevant message for all who find themselves uncertain of their beliefs. “Questions Of Peace” is the creation of published author, Jeff Carson, who was born in the 1960s, in a small town in Eastern Oklahoma. Jeff and wife, Dawn, raised three boys on the family farm. Despite a severe learning disability, he has written many articles, books of poetry, and Christian children’s stories. His latest effort, Questions of Peace, is based on real events.
Carson shares, “Questions of Peace is a one-of-a-kind book of the endless struggles of two strangers on their way to being a family. This is one man’s journey from his childhood void of love to his lifelong search to find out if true happiness really exists. Life takes him from a juvenile life of crime to the war-torn jungles of Vietnam and on to the cold harsh streets of New York City—homeless, helpless, locked in a day-to-day battle against the world and all its evils. His search ends with a most unlikely responsibility—a vivid testimony of God’s true love, through the eyes of a child. This is a story of how the honest love of a child can bridge all gaps of society, no matter the color of our skin or our origin. On this planet, we all have the capacity to give love and be loved, if we would just dare to try. This is a different kind of love story, full of triumphs and defeats, which encourages us to stand up one more time after we stumble and fall. Question your life’s peace. Do you have a godly peace? Do you honestly know where peace can be found? I have found it as I lived each of the pages of this book. I pray you find it here also.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Carson’s new book will resonate with many who have struggled with questions of faith and understanding of God.
Consumers can purchase “Questions Of Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Questions Of Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
