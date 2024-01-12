Sonia C Ruiz’s Newly Released “Frawny: The Next Chapter Behind the Shed” is an Exciting Second Installment to the Story of a Natural Detective
“Frawny: The Next Chapter Behind the Shed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sonia C Ruiz is a tale of shock and delight as readers meet up with a familiar character with an uncanny talent for discovering dangerous secrets.
Miami, FL, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Frawny: The Next Chapter Behind the Shed”: an exhilarating fiction that takes readers on a crash course in detective work. “Frawny: The Next Chapter Behind the Shed” is the creation of published author Sonia C Ruiz.
Ruiz shares, “From a small farmhouse in Ashburn, Virginia at only nine years old, Frawny, who was almost abducted and experience an apparition of a young girl at a lake by her farm and helped a detective friend in the capture of her presumed killer on this twenty-five-year-old case. She left the farm, her mother, and friends to attend the University of Karlton, Virginia to pursue her education in criminology; while there she encountered a mysterious enemy, whose intentions to kill her goes after her friends first; injuring one and killing another. In going after her friend's killer and finding clues that leads her to her hometown in Ashburn; she encounters FBI files of cold cases of six missing nine-year-old girls and she decides to follow the clues and, in the process, finds connections to the previous twenty-five year remains of the girl in the lake. Frawny's obsession to find more clues takes her to an elderly lady's old house, a shed behind it and an old green truck. The killer aware of her pursuit tries to find ways to avoid it, but soon falls into her trap.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonia C Ruiz’s new book will set readers on edge as they uncover a possible serial killer alongside a charismatic sleuth.
Ruiz delivers a second time with her follow-up in the Frawny series that offers an exciting and dangerous new foe.
Consumers can purchase “Frawny: The Next Chapter Behind the Shed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Frawny: The Next Chapter Behind the Shed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
