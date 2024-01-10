Loveforce International Releases New Music from Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon and Covid-19
Santa Clarita, CA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 12, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. One is by Billy Ray Charles. Another is by Ami Cannon. The Third is by Covid-19.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled "I'm Just Trying To Make It Through The Night." It is a Southern Soul ballad with Pop and Country Music overtones. It is the type of song that touches so many different popular genres that it could potentially cross over. It sounds like a Lionel Ritchie or Mac Davis song and attempts to bring back memories of "The Good Old Days" of the genres it encompasses.
Ami Cannon’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “Just Paradise." The style of music it is set in sounds like it could have been a Leon Redbone song. It is, in a way, a tribute to Redbone and the various genres he was known for, especially the Tin Pan Alley-type tunes he performed. Ami singing the tune as a man is a way of paying tribute to his style without aping his voice.
The latest Digital Music Single by Covid-19 is entitled “Emerge Triumphant.” It attempts to combine steady beats and forward-moving progressive rock instrumentation to create a feeling of breaking through and emerging triumphant from a struggle. Overall, the rock instrumental is energetic, and has somewhat of a happy feel to it.
“We have an eclectic group of singles releasing this week,” says Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "Our releases feature unique combinations of genre’s as well as genres rarely heard nowadays,” he continued.
The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
