NuvOx Pharma Announces Issuance of a New Patent
NuvOx Pharma has been issued US Patent No. 11,857,627, entitled “Fractionated Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic.”
Tucson, AZ, January 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma has been issued US Patent No. 11,857,627, entitled “Fractionated Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic.”
Evan Unger, MD, President and CEO of NuvOx, an inventor on the patent said, “We are pleased to receive this patent. It broadens claims to multiple tumor types, includes combination claims for chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and covers administration of the product with an antibody. Our leading program is in chemoradiation therapy for primary Glioblastoma in association with administration of our product – NanO2TM. Currently we are conducting a Phase IIb trial in Glioblastoma. However, mechanistically, the application of our product can be used in multiple tumor types, as NanO2 reverses tumor hypoxia, an important impediment of effective radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy in most solid tumors.”
Nina Ossanna, PhD, Senior VP of Strategy for NuvOx, said, “Award of this patent further strengthens NuvOx’s extensive patent portfolio of perfluorocarbon-based therapeutic formulations to reverse hypoxia. Our comprehensive strategy of managing our IP assets is aimed to support our product development and application.” Dr. Ossanna was formerly a patent examiner at the US Patent Office and Director of Tech Transfer at Johns Hopkins Medical School.
About NuvOx Pharma
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 74 clinical-stage compounds in literature review. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contrast agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Potentially regulated as Biologics, it confers 12 years of exclusivity.
NuvOx is conducting a Phase IIb trial as a radiosensitizer in treatment of primary brain cancer, glioblastoma, and plan to start a Phase IIb trial for NanO2 in treatment of acute ischemic stroke.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang
T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
