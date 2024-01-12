Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers" is a Sweet Story of Adventure and Celebrating God’s Creation
“Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper offers readers a delightful reading experience layered with helpful lessons of life and faith as Grampa Hal and Davey explore and learn together.
Lansing, MI, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers”: a spiritually charged lesson for upcoming generations. “Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “In the latest adventure, Grampa brings a special surprise for Little Davey. Grampa teaches Mama and Davey more about God’s amazing creation and how He watches over and takes care of all that He has placed on this Earth.
“They have a wonderful visit to a place that Mama and Davey have never seen before. Davey also gets two new friends and takes on more responsibility for a little five-year-old boy.
“Grampa leaves a taped-up box in the backseat of his car, and Davey is shocked at what’s inside when he tries to use it for the first time.
“We need to scoot on over to Maplewood Avenue. Grampa’s grey genuine 1958 Buick is getting ready to come around the corner bringing another exciting adventure with him. Come along now for a special weekend with Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey Gibson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book is the most recent installment to the “The Life and Stories of Grampa Hal and Little Davey Gibson” series.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cooper shares, “In the latest adventure, Grampa brings a special surprise for Little Davey. Grampa teaches Mama and Davey more about God’s amazing creation and how He watches over and takes care of all that He has placed on this Earth.
“They have a wonderful visit to a place that Mama and Davey have never seen before. Davey also gets two new friends and takes on more responsibility for a little five-year-old boy.
“Grampa leaves a taped-up box in the backseat of his car, and Davey is shocked at what’s inside when he tries to use it for the first time.
“We need to scoot on over to Maplewood Avenue. Grampa’s grey genuine 1958 Buick is getting ready to come around the corner bringing another exciting adventure with him. Come along now for a special weekend with Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey Gibson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book is the most recent installment to the “The Life and Stories of Grampa Hal and Little Davey Gibson” series.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal Jeepers and Creepers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories