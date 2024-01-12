Author John F. Good’s Newly Released “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” is a Faith-Based Account of the Author's Life and How It Was Transformed by the Holy Spirit
“Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” from Christian Faith Publishing author John F. Good follows the author's life and the ways it was impacted by the Holy Spirit, setting him on a life journey that centered around honoring and following God. Through his story, Good recounts how his relationship with God helped to shape his future, and motivate him to be the best version of himself possible.
Oregon City, OR, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay”: a stirring memoir that details how encounters with the Holy Spirit forever changed the author’s life, setting him on a spiritual path of enlightenment in God’s light. “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” is the creation of published author, John F. Good, a veteran of the U.S. Army who earned a doctoral degree from California Graduate School of Theology and served in the pastoral ministry in churches in Kentucky, Indiana, California, and Oregon.
“The Holy Spirit is a real person,” writes Good. “He is not a myth, a figment of one’s imagination, a fairy tale, nor a ghostly, shadowy creature. He is the third person of the Holy Trinity sent by God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, to continue the salvation history God initiated through Jesus. This book tells the story of (my) unexpected encounters with the Holy Spirit and the ensuing relationship that developed as a consequence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John F. Good’s new book is a powerful testament to the power of the Holy Spirit, and how He moved the author to walk within the graces of the Lord and follow His intended path for him. By sharing his life story, Good exemplifies the ways in which a strong relationship with the Lord can provide innumerable blessings to one’s life and provide the strength to overcome all of life’s obstacles and temptations.
Consumers can purchase “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
