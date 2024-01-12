Author John F. Good’s Newly Released “Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” is a Faith-Based Account of the Author's Life and How It Was Transformed by the Holy Spirit

“Walking in the Spirit on Feet of Clay” from Christian Faith Publishing author John F. Good follows the author's life and the ways it was impacted by the Holy Spirit, setting him on a life journey that centered around honoring and following God. Through his story, Good recounts how his relationship with God helped to shape his future, and motivate him to be the best version of himself possible.