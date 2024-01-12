Dennis Docheff, Ed.D.’s Newly Released “Finding JOY in Cancer” is an Inspiring Message of Encouragement to Anyone Facing a Cancer Diagnosis
“Finding JOY in Cancer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dennis Docheff, Ed.D. is an impactful exploration of the highs, lows, and in-betweens of navigating the complexities of a major medical scare through resilience and dedicated faith.
Warrensburg, MO, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Finding JOY in Cancer”: a heartfelt and compassionate resource for personal encouragement. “Finding JOY in Cancer” is the creation of published author Dennis Docheff, Ed.D., a dedicated husband and father who was in the education profession for forty-two years. His experience included teaching and coaching at the elementary, middle school, high school, and collegiate levels. Dennis also filled the roles of elementary principal, middle school athletic director, high school counselor, college professor, and department chair. Dennis’s areas of expertise are focused on teaching and coaching effectiveness, curriculum, and administration.
Docheff shares, “Finding JOY in Cancer chronicles my battle with cancer, spanning approximately one year—from diagnosis to treatment to recovery. Throughout the book, I share plenty of stories from my life and some meaningful quotes as well as selected Bible verses.
“I was healthy and happy most of my life. At the age of fifty-two, I was diagnosed with leukemia. Although we beat leukemia, ever since then, I seemed to always be sick. About thirteen years later, cancer stuck its nose into my life. It was cancer of the throat.
“Thinking like a lifelong sport coach and coach educator, I knew I needed a game plan. I decided that for me to survive this fight with throat cancer, I needed a positive mindset and a game plan with God by my side. I knew I needed Him to help me through this adversity. My focus was to be on a bit of Scripture from James 1:2–3: 'Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.'
“How was I going to find JOY in cancer? Somehow God grabbed my heart and, in essence, said, 'Come along with me, son.' I was determined to somehow find JOY in this killer. We fought it. We beat it. And I did find JOY throughout the entire cancer experience. That inspired me to share my story with others.”
The purpose is to communicate my experience to share how God took a hold of me and practically carried me through my treatment and recovery. It is hoped that this short book will allow the reader to think about how he or she might find JOY when encountering trials and adversity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dennis Docheff, Ed.D.’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as the author presents a deeply personal journey through a thoughtful and thankful lens.
Consumers can purchase “Finding JOY in Cancer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding JOY in Cancer,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
