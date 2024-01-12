Sara Dawn Beckett’s Newly Released "In His Image" is a Heartwarming and Informative Exploration of the Process from Conception to Birth
“In His Image” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sara Dawn Beckett is an educational resource for aiding upcoming generations in understanding the blessings pregnancy holds.
New York, NY, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “In His Image”: a celebration of the wonders of a developing baby. “In His Image” is the creation of published author, Sara Dawn Beckett, a dedicated wife, mother, and educator who was born and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She attended university and obtained her bachelor’s degree in biology and then worked in the field of microbiology and then embryology.
Beckett shares, “In His Image takes the reader on a beautiful journey from conception to birth. Each stage of the development of a baby in their mother’s womb is described in a fun and rhyming way. The rhymes promote the learning of an inquisitive child by including them in the process of development, by having them imagine what it was like while they grew in their mother’s womb. Accompanying each stage of development is a Bible verse fitted perfectly to that stage to showcase the love that our Father has for each and every one of His children. The miracle of a growing and developing baby is inherently proclaimed in His Word and will forever be written on our hearts with love as we are all created uniquely and perfectly in His image.
“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.
“- Psalms 139:13-14 (NIV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sara Dawn Beckett’s new book encourages a sense of connection and responsibility regarding procreation through relevant scripture and enjoyable verse.
Consumers can purchase “In His Image” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In His Image,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
