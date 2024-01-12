Rebecca A. Noeldner’s Newly Released "The Shnickeldink and Stankdu" is a Delightful Tale of Unexpected Friendship and the Importance of Healthy Choices

“The Shnickeldink and Stankdu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca A. Noeldner is a fun narrative that encourages the concepts of making good food choices and getting plenty of exercise as a mischievous creature takes a lounge-happy house pet on a journey of discovery.