Rebecca A. Noeldner’s Newly Released "The Shnickeldink and Stankdu" is a Delightful Tale of Unexpected Friendship and the Importance of Healthy Choices
“The Shnickeldink and Stankdu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca A. Noeldner is a fun narrative that encourages the concepts of making good food choices and getting plenty of exercise as a mischievous creature takes a lounge-happy house pet on a journey of discovery.
Owatonna, MN, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Shnickeldink and Stankdu”: a warmhearted children’s fiction that motivates readers to be aware of their overall health. “The Shnickeldink and Stankdu” is the creation of published author, Rebecca A. Noeldner, a dedicated wife and proud native of Wisconsin who has worked in the medical industry for both pediatrics and veterinary medicine.
Noeldner shares, “This story brings two strangers together for the first time. Let’s join Catlacs the Shnickeldink as he embarks on a colorful day-long journey with his newfound friend Stankdu the Shnickelfink. Catlacs learns it can be fun to eat healthy and try new foods. Stankdu enriches Catlacs’ life by getting him out of the house. They enjoy a plentiful buffet while Stankdu introduces Catlacs to his friends along the way. It becomes a day of socializing by way of a three-course meal. Perhaps the brightest ending to his adventure is the valuable life lesson he learns—nobody is the same, and it’s okay to be different.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca A. Noeldner’s new book is a compassionate message of encouragement for readers of any age to share.
Consumers can purchase “The Shnickeldink and Stankdu” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Shnickeldink and Stankdu,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories