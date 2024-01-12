Lyn Lorraine Sajonia’s Newly Released "My Testimonial Memoirs" is a Heartfelt Thank You for All of God’s Blessings
“My Testimonial Memoirs” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lyn Lorraine Sajonia is an engaging look into a woman’s personal experiences with witnessing prayers being brought to fruition.
Bolivar, OH, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “My Testimonial Memoirs”: a poignant look back on key moments that have led to an unshakeable faith, is the creation of published author, Lyn Lorraine Sajonia.
Sajonia shares, “This book is for anyone who needs reassurance of Christ’s true existence. My relationship with him grew as I got older, and with each answered prayer that he blessed me with, I became closer to him. Anyone with any doubt about his truth hopefully will read this and see how very real he is through every season of our lives and every problem. If you listen, you will hear his voice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lyn Lorraine Sajonia’s new book is a deeply personal window into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “My Testimonial Memoirs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Testimonial Memoirs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
