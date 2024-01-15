Christina Reno’s Newly Released "The Lamb That Was Lost" is a Thoughtful Analogy That Encourages Upcoming Generations in the Pursuit of Faith in Christ
“The Lamb That Was Lost” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Reno is a heartwarming tale of a little lamb who learns to trust in the Shepherd during good times and times of trouble.
Meridian, ID, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Lamb That Was Lost”: a joyful celebration of the promise God offers to each of us. “The Lamb That Was Lost” is the creation of published author, Christina Reno.
Reno shares, “Follow the little lamb on an adventure. Here our lamb will learn a valuable lesson about who comes after us when we are lost. Like the lamb, we, too, can learn wonderful insights for when we wander.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Reno’s new book will bring readers a helpful resource for understanding a key message of the Christian faith.
Consumers can purchase “The Lamb That Was Lost” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lamb That Was Lost,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
