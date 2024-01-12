Chuck Howard’s New Book "Allagash Truth" is a Riveting Tell-All Eyewitness Exposé That Sets Out to Challenge the Legitimacy of an Iconic Alien Abduction Tale
New York, NY, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chuck Howard, a gifted caricature artist and alleged eyewitness to one of the most famous alien abduction stories of the 20th century, has completed his most recent book, “Allagash Truth”: a gripping and potent confession that sets the record straight on what really happened during that fateful camping trip.
“In late August 1976,” writes Chuck Howard, “artist Charles Rak led a group of art school students into the remote, lake-strewn wilderness of Northern Maine for what would become the most famous canoe trip in the history of UFO encounters. Titled The Allagash Abductions by author Ray Fowler, the case has generated interest worldwide on TV presentations such as Unsolved Mysteries, The History Channel, Japanese and German television, and countless interviews.”
Published by Fulton Books, Chuck Howard’s book is a thrilling confession almost 50 years in the making. In 1976, Howard’s life was turned upside down following a camping trip wherein several unexplained phenomena occurred. After seeing strange lights in the sky, Chuck and his friends Jack, Jim, and Charlie would go on to claim they had been the victims of an alien abduction.
The Allagash abduction story swept the nation, and the bigger it got, the harder it got to control. Now, decades later, author Chuck Howard sets the record straight. Howard distanced himself from being a part of the famous “Allagash Four,” and his quest for knowledge while battling greed, delusion, and exploitation has led to the falling out of lifelong friendships. But Chuck Howard knows that the truth is out there, and he’s ready to reveal what really happened out in the wilderness of Allagash on that fateful August night in 1976.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “Allagash Truth” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
