Author Chris Reynolds’s New Book, "Island of Redemption," Follows One Man’s Powerful Transformation After Being Stranded on a Seemingly Uninhabited Island
Recent release “Island of Redemption” from Covenant Books author Chris Reynolds is a compelling novel that follows a young man who finds himself shipwrecked on an uninhabited island where he loses hope of ever being rescued. After discovering a hidden grotto where he finds a beautiful young woman, she becomes his spiritual guide and helps to change his views on the world and God.
Boynton Beach, FL, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chris Reynolds, a father, husband, writer, musician, adventurer, explorer, inventor, and faithful friend who values God, his country, his family and friends, and integrity, has completed his new book, “Island of Redemption”: a fascinating read that centers around one man’s spiritual transformation after he is shipwrecked alone on an island far from civilization, where a mysterious woman helps him to change his worldview and grow in his faith.
The son of a sailor, author Chris Reynolds was raised in Maine and educated in Florida. At one time or another, the author has called Bar Harbor; Presque Isle; St. Pete; Miami; New York City; Easton, Connecticut; Culver, Indiana; and Pacific Palisades, California, his home. Reynolds has been married to his beautiful wife, Merryl, since 1984, and together they have raised two extraordinary children who now live in New York and Miami.
Reynolds shares, “No boat could have survived the storm that left Mark Lambert missing and presumed dead. Landing on an uninhabited island, far from any shipping lanes, and far from hope, solitude strips away all the things he once thought important.
“After a powerful hurricane strikes the island, he is surprised to discover an ancient grotto with high waterfalls cascading into a crystal-blue lake. And swimming in the middle of the hollow is a beautiful young woman.
“Is she real or simply a figment of his imagination? After being alone for over five years, he does not care. Each day he returns to the grotto and each day she is there. Never revealing who she is or where she goes, she becomes his teacher, philosopher, and spiritual guide.
“By dismantling what was once a secular worldview and polishing it into a lens as seen through the eyes of God, her insights about life, death, and the world we live in move Mark along a path of transformation. Until one day, she announces that her work is done and that he is ready to fulfill his destiny.
“The timing of her exit coincides with the arrival of familiar adventurers who believe the island holds an enormous cache of buried treasure. Rescued, ready to face the next chapter in his life, Mark fights to hold on to the lessons learned. When recalling past conversations with his enigmatic companion, clues she left him lead to the greatest discovery in modern history and along the way, makes him one of the richest men in the world.
“But how will he handle this great power? He must decide if he will revert to his secular worldview or use the gifts God has given him to make the world a better place.
“The journey Mark pursues reveals that on the road of destiny, there are no ordinary lives.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chris Reynolds’s new book is a poignant and heartfelt tale that will take readers on a fascinating journey of faith, enlightenment, and hope, that’s sure to keep the pages turning as Mark’s lessons are put to the ultimate test once he returns to civilization. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Island of Redemption” is a thought-provoking story that is sure to leave readers in suspense and remain with them long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Island of Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
