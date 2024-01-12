Author Bob Reinsch’s New Book, "Journey of a Believer," Explores How New Followers of Christ Can Learn How to Grow in Their Faith and Discover How to Truly be a Christian

Recent release “Journey of a Believer: What One Person Learned in His Pursuit to Be a Follower of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Bob Reinsch is an enlightening guide designed to help those new to the Christian faith avoid the pitfalls that new believers often face, such as understanding the Bible, learning to avoid sin, and spreading Christ’s message to the world.