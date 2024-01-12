Author Bob Reinsch’s New Book, "Journey of a Believer," Explores How New Followers of Christ Can Learn How to Grow in Their Faith and Discover How to Truly be a Christian
Recent release “Journey of a Believer: What One Person Learned in His Pursuit to Be a Follower of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Bob Reinsch is an enlightening guide designed to help those new to the Christian faith avoid the pitfalls that new believers often face, such as understanding the Bible, learning to avoid sin, and spreading Christ’s message to the world.
Blue Springs, MO, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bob Reinsch, who earned his undergraduate degree from Multnomah University, has completed his new book, “Journey of a Believer: What One Person Learned in His Pursuit to Be a Follower of Jesus Christ”: a powerful tool to help new believers in Christ navigate their new lives as Christians, inspired by the author’s own experiences in learning how to become a good Christian.
For eighteen years, author Bob Reinsch served with Village Missions as a pastor in four churches—in Minnesota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Kansas. He is a favorite Bible teacher who reads widely and enjoys traveling, hiking, and his family. Bob is married to his wife, Debbie, and together they have two married children and five grandchildren.
Reinsch shares, “A map almost ruined our honeymoon. It was our second day of marriage, and as we were driving up the Olympic Peninsula to Port Angeles, I found it difficult to read the map and drive at the same time. So I handed the map to my Debbie and asked her to tell me where to turn.
“As a new believer, I felt like Debbie: Someone hands you a Bible and expects you to know how to read it. Jesus had transformed me into a new creation, but I was a baby who did childish things and needed a parent to nurture me along and stimulate my spiritual development. I hope that in a way, I can be that for you as you read the lessons I learned in my pursuit to be a follower of Christ…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bob Reinsch’s new book will teach new Christians invaluable information, such as how they can learn to effectively tell people how Jesus changed their lives, become consistent in spending time alone with God, and finding an easy way to study and understand the Bible.
Heartfelt and engaging, Reinsch shares his knowledge with the hope that readers will come away from each lesson having grown closer to the Lord and deeper in their faith of Christ’s salvation and glory.
Readers can purchase “Journey of a Believer: What One Person Learned in His Pursuit to Be a Follower of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
