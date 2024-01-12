Author JD Riley’s New Book, "Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance," Reveals How Spending Time with and Studying Scripture Can Help to Bring One Closer to God

Recent release “Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance: Devotion's from the BOOK of PSALMS” from Covenant Books author JD Riley is a compelling novel that explores the ways in which reading God’s Word can help one forge a strong connection with the Lord, and provide the strength needed to endure whatever challenges they may be facing.