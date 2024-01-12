Author JD Riley’s New Book, "Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance," Reveals How Spending Time with and Studying Scripture Can Help to Bring One Closer to God
Recent release “Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance: Devotion's from the BOOK of PSALMS” from Covenant Books author JD Riley is a compelling novel that explores the ways in which reading God’s Word can help one forge a strong connection with the Lord, and provide the strength needed to endure whatever challenges they may be facing.
New York, NY, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JD Riley, who built a career of over twenty years in retail with a prominent building supply store, has completed his new book, “Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance: Devotion's from the BOOK of PSALMS”: a faith-based read that explores how spending time with God’s Word can help one face whatever challenges they might face within their daily lives.
Born in Western North Carolina, author JD Riley experienced a difficult childhood as the child of divorce, eventually going on to live with his grandparents on a farm, and growing up raising tobacco, milking the cows, feeding the pigs, and gathering eggs from the chickens. After graduating from community college, Riley began working in retail, and married his wife shortly after his employment. After fourteen years of marriage, their first child was born, and three years later, their second child came into their lives. Currently, he resides in Tennessee and continues to work and travel and enjoys spending time with his family.
“We all face and respond to the different circumstances surrounding our lives in different ways,” writes Riley. “Spending time in God’s Word can help one to recognize that God desires to spend time and hear from each of His children and is very similar to how a parent loves to spend time and hear from their own children. No matter how good or how bad these daily circumstances are, He is always waiting with open arms to spend time with us. Whether we just need to thank Him for His many blessings or simply ask why things are the way they are, He is always standing at the door waiting.
“Since the book of Psalms deals with many circumstances of life, hopefully one can begin to understand that God really does care and will listen. In this book, each Psalm or part of the Psalm can be read out loud or quietly, and then there is a simple heartfelt prayer after each one to assist in recognizing how sovereign He is and how dependent we really are on His protection every second of our life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JD Riley’s new book is inspired by the author’s own struggles in life, and how he relied on his faith and relationship with the Lord to carry him through. Through sharing his own story and experiences with God’s Holy Word, Riley aims to reveal how Scripture can bring one closer to God and help them survive whatever trials life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance: Devotion's from the BOOK of PSALMS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in Western North Carolina, author JD Riley experienced a difficult childhood as the child of divorce, eventually going on to live with his grandparents on a farm, and growing up raising tobacco, milking the cows, feeding the pigs, and gathering eggs from the chickens. After graduating from community college, Riley began working in retail, and married his wife shortly after his employment. After fourteen years of marriage, their first child was born, and three years later, their second child came into their lives. Currently, he resides in Tennessee and continues to work and travel and enjoys spending time with his family.
“We all face and respond to the different circumstances surrounding our lives in different ways,” writes Riley. “Spending time in God’s Word can help one to recognize that God desires to spend time and hear from each of His children and is very similar to how a parent loves to spend time and hear from their own children. No matter how good or how bad these daily circumstances are, He is always waiting with open arms to spend time with us. Whether we just need to thank Him for His many blessings or simply ask why things are the way they are, He is always standing at the door waiting.
“Since the book of Psalms deals with many circumstances of life, hopefully one can begin to understand that God really does care and will listen. In this book, each Psalm or part of the Psalm can be read out loud or quietly, and then there is a simple heartfelt prayer after each one to assist in recognizing how sovereign He is and how dependent we really are on His protection every second of our life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, JD Riley’s new book is inspired by the author’s own struggles in life, and how he relied on his faith and relationship with the Lord to carry him through. Through sharing his own story and experiences with God’s Holy Word, Riley aims to reveal how Scripture can bring one closer to God and help them survive whatever trials life may throw their way.
Readers can purchase “Amazing Love: Dad's Book of Remembrance: Devotion's from the BOOK of PSALMS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories