Author JC Wilson’s New Book, "Windy Ridge," is a Riveting Fantasy Following Six Cousins as Their Sylvan Family Homes Inexplicably Turns from Special to Sinister

Recent release “Windy Ridge” from Page Publishing author JC Wilson is a suspenseful tale of youthful discovery, adventure, and danger as a close-knit group of young cousins explore the pristine mountain their family calls home during the summer months. As they grow in both age and daring, their choices can bear frightening consequences as mysterious forces on the mountain make their presence known.