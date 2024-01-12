Author JC Wilson’s New Book, "Windy Ridge," is a Riveting Fantasy Following Six Cousins as Their Sylvan Family Homes Inexplicably Turns from Special to Sinister
Recent release “Windy Ridge” from Page Publishing author JC Wilson is a suspenseful tale of youthful discovery, adventure, and danger as a close-knit group of young cousins explore the pristine mountain their family calls home during the summer months. As they grow in both age and daring, their choices can bear frightening consequences as mysterious forces on the mountain make their presence known.
New York, NY, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JC Wilson has completed her new book, “Windy Ridge”: a spellbinding work of fiction that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.
The author shares, “Saint Charles is a small community in Bear Lake Valley. The town sits on the Idaho–Utah border just off Highway 89 and is the inspiration for our fantastical place called Windy Ridge.
“The story takes place in the fifties. An American family with Scottish roots built their homes in a mountain valley at the top of Jacob’s Canyon Road. There are six houses: Mountain House, Grandma and Grandpa’s cottage named Kings X by the kids, Castle Rock, River Rock Place, Glass Tower, and Lutz Lake House.
“There are six main characters who are close cousins: Chrystal, Alex, Reigny, Glitter, Windy, Snowy, and Ismond, commonly known as the Ridge Kids.
“Most of their adventures start or end on Windy Ridge. The mountain loves the family and provides for it. Summer has boating on the blue, blue water of Bear Lake; autumn brings the dancing scarecrow and fireworks; winter has skiing, snowshoeing, skating, and mystery; and spring brings reflection and redemption.
“Windy Ridge is the beloved home of their collective youth. They find love and security there as well as adventure and danger as they choose to travel forbidden roads.”
Published by Page Publishing, JC Wilson’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Windy Ridge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
