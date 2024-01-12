Author Delphinia Moses’s New Book, “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story,” is a Joyful and Empowering Memoir Deeply Rooted in Faith
Recent release “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story” from Page Publishing author Delphinia Moses and The Anointing of God is an inspirational and devotional memoir that encourages readers to strengthen their connections to God in their daily lives.
Sumter, SC, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Delphinia Moses, who resides in South Carolina, has completed her new book, “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story”: a healing and faith-affirming memoir that takes readers into the author’s full and vibrant spiritual life.
Author Delphinia Moses and her husband, Jerel, have been married for forty-seven years and have two children, Bridgett and Dedrick; four grandchildren, Labria, Pooh, JT, and Moosie; one son-in-law, Gilbert; and one daughter-in-law, Michelle. Her experience and relationship with God have inspired her to share her true-life story with the world by writing this book through God’s anointing.
Moses writes, “This book was written by two authors: Delphinia Moses and God’s anointing. At times, I felt as if the anointing of God was using my mind, my hands, my eyes, instead of my mouth—to write this book—while I was the typist and editor. How do I explain that? It is the anointing that makes the difference in my life. This is a book you will want to keep around for life and every now and then pick it up and read again. Every time you read it; you will be inspired to love God. Everyone’s true-life story is found in the book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Delphinia Moses’s extraordinary work offers encouragement and inspiration for readers seeking to live out their best lives and increase their appreciation for the beauty in the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
