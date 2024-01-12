Author Delphinia Moses’s New Book, “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story,” is a Joyful and Empowering Memoir Deeply Rooted in Faith

Recent release “I Am Living My Best Life: My True-Life Story” from Page Publishing author Delphinia Moses and The Anointing of God is an inspirational and devotional memoir that encourages readers to strengthen their connections to God in their daily lives.