Author Richard M. Born’s New Book, “The Bizarre Events at Hellman Elementary: The Perfect Games,” is About a "Perfect" Student Who Competes at His School
Recent release “The Bizarre Events at Hellman Elementary: The Perfect Games” from Page Publishing author Richard M. Born introduces Sam, who has a reputation for being the perfect child and student.
Cleveland, TN, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard M. Born, who grew up in Tennessee, has completed his new book, “The Bizarre Events at Hellman Elementary: The Perfect Games”: a riveting novel that follows Sam as he participates in the Perfect Games, which are being played in Golfing Blue at the Phobus Arena.
The reality TV star, Ludo Bilker, seeks Sam out to personally invite him to participate in the games. The competition consists of thirteen games with students chosen as the contestants competing to be named the Perfect One. With each competition, more students will be eliminated as they participate in various challenging categories.
Who will be successful? Also, is there danger awaiting some contestants during the competition, and if so, who is responsible? Who can be trusted? Will Sam strive to be the Perfect One or is all the uncertainties surrounding the events just too overwhelming? Furthermore, will the mysteries and risks at the Phobus Arena cause Sam to be a target of the next bizarre event?
Author Richard M. Born lived in Memphis until he started high school when his family moved to Chattanooga. His enthusiasm for writing began in the third grade, and this continued passion was the basis for his high school teachers being forced to place a page limit on his assigned essays. After high school graduation and a year at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, Mr. Born decided to leave Tennessee to attend Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. He majored in English, with an area of concentration in Creative Writing, and minored in Film Studies.
While living in Bowling Green, he also became a foster parent to several children. Being a foster parent has given Mr. Born inspiration and insight into writing specifically for children. He has stated that their unique viewpoints on life’s daily events—some good, some challenging—are certainly enlightening. He is a firm believer in foster parenting and adoption. Mr. Born has now returned to Tennessee, where he lives with his children and a dog named Bandit.
Mr. Born begins, “The smell of ammonia was so strong that as Sam sat uncomfortably on Dr. Stine’s exam table, he felt that at any moment he would vomit. His mom was sitting next to him, browsing a magazine. It was a small room with all white walls, and around the top was an old-looking cowboy and Indian border. Sam had been sitting here for the past hour, and he really wanted to put his clothes back on. And he didn’t understand why he had to wear a gown just to have his ankle x-rayed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard M. Born’s thrilling tale invites readers to discover how the competition unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "The Bizarre Events at Hellman Elementary: The Perfect Games" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
