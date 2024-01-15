Author Bruce Bowman’s New Book, "A Thing of Beauty," is a Powerful Story of a Young Artist Who is Driven by His Dreams of Becoming a College Art Professor
Recent release “A Thing of Beauty” from Page Publishing author Bruce Bowman is a compelling story that centers around Siegfried Von Ende, a rising star in the art world who longs to make more of himself by becoming a college art professor. Along the way, he’ll be forced to overcome countless struggles in his quest towards a goal that might end up being too far out of his reach.
Camarillo, CA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Bowman, a Navy veteran, a black belt in karate, and a brown belt in Filipino stick fighting who has taught art at both the secondary and college levels, has completed his new book, “A Thing of Beauty”: a gripping novel that follows a young artist’s journey to attaining his goal of becoming a professor, and the incredible trials he’ll be forced to go through if he ever hopes to make his dream a reality.
Bowman writes, “A young artist’s life goal is to become a college art professor. The competition is fierce as he struggles to build an impressive resumé. His endeavor becomes an epic quest for fame, fortune, love, truth, and beauty. This becomes an adventure fraught with obstacles, disappointments, danger, spectacular successes, and…failures. In the end, everything he has achieved starts to collapse, and he struggles once again to regain it all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Bowman’s engaging tale draws upon the author’s own experiences as an exhibited artist and professor to weave an unforgettable story of resilience and perseverance in the face of failure, and how each challenge can be a steppingstone towards a brighter future. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “A Thing of Beauty” will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Thing of Beauty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
