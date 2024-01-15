Author Bruce Bowman’s New Book, "A Thing of Beauty," is a Powerful Story of a Young Artist Who is Driven by His Dreams of Becoming a College Art Professor

Recent release “A Thing of Beauty” from Page Publishing author Bruce Bowman is a compelling story that centers around Siegfried Von Ende, a rising star in the art world who longs to make more of himself by becoming a college art professor. Along the way, he’ll be forced to overcome countless struggles in his quest towards a goal that might end up being too far out of his reach.