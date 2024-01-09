HERED HS0607E Electric Scissor Lift: Pioneering Eco-Efficiency in Aerial Work Platforms
London, United Kingdom, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the forefront of aerial work platform innovation, HERED continues to redefine industry standards with its Electric Scissor Lift HS0607E. This model exemplifies HERED's commitment to providing eco-friendly, efficient, and safe solutions for various industrial needs.
Eco-Friendly and Efficient Design
The Electric Scissor Lift HS0607E is a prime example of HERED's dedication to environmental sustainability. Powered by electric batteries, this scissor lift offers a greener alternative to traditional combustion engines, significantly reducing carbon emissions. This feature is particularly crucial for indoor operations where ventilation is limited, and air quality is paramount.
Advanced Features for Enhanced Performance
Mobility: The HS0607E is designed for exceptional mobility, allowing operators to easily maneuver around tight indoor and outdoor worksites. Its compact dimensions enable it to pass through standard doors and access elevators, making it highly versatile.
Platform Capacity: With a capacity of 230 kg and a maximum working height of 7.8 meters, it caters to a wide range of operational needs.
Safety and Reliability: The lift includes an automatic pothole protection system, ensuring safety and reliability in various work conditions. Additionally, the automatic display of fault codes simplifies maintenance.
Unidirectional Extension Platform: This feature significantly enlarges the working range, allowing operators to reach operation points quickly and efficiently.
Battery Drive: The maintenance-free batteries and hydraulic system are more waterproof, efficient, and safer, enhancing the overall performance of the lift.
Technical Specifications
Measurements: The lift has a platform length of 1.63 meters, a width of 0.74 meters, and an extension size of 0.9 meters.
Performance: It offers a drive speed of 4 km/h when stowed and 0.8 km/h when raised, with a turning radius of 0 meters inside and 1.55 meters outside.
Power: Equipped with a 4x6/210 V/Ah battery and a 100-240VAC/30A charger.
Weight: The lift weighs 1430 kg, making it robust yet maneuverable.
HERED's Electric Scissor Lift HS0607E is not just a product; it's a reflection of the company's commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship. By integrating advanced features and eco-friendly technology, HERED is setting new benchmarks in the aerial work platform industry, offering solutions that are not only effective but also responsible.
HERED's Electric Scissor Lift HS0607E is not just a product; it's a reflection of the company's commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental stewardship. By integrating advanced features and eco-friendly technology, HERED is setting new benchmarks in the aerial work platform industry, offering solutions that are not only effective but also responsible.
Lee Frank
+86-0635-5100366
https://www.hered-lift.com/
