Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Mrs Rabbit said, 'The Bunnies Invite You to Meet Their Friends.'" by J. L. Dawson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Mrs Rabbit said, 'The Bunnies Invite You to Meet Their Friends.' - a children’s book by J. L. Dawson.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About "Mrs Rabbit said, 'The Bunnies Invite You to Meet Their Friends.'"
In this, J. L. Dawson’s second book, the author presents and introduces her rabbits and their friends and how they like to play with each other.
A child-friendly, colour-illustrated guide to keeping and caring for rabbits at home.
Mrs Rabbit said, “The Bunnies Invite You to Meet Their Friends.” is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 40 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946972
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.23 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CQRF54NB
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RABBITS2
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
