Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of The Tragic Loss of ‘TANGO B’ by Nick Fry
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Tragic Loss of ‘TANGO B’: The story of the St Peter Air Disaster and other Channel Islands Aviation Incidents – by Nick Fry.
Just east of Jersey airport, Channel Islands, UK, this book examines the events of the crash of a British United (CI) Airways Dakota, operating flight 1030X from Paris which proved to be the most deadly in Channel Islands aviation history.
Twenty six of the twenty-seven persons aboard died.
Why did a respected, competent, skilled and reliable Captain attempt to land in conditions far below the allowable minimums as specified by his company?
The author, a lifelong aviation enthusiast and former aircraft technician with a tenuous link to the disaster, delves deeply into the history of the airline. Recreation of the flight using available evidence, reading between the lines of the official report and investigation of the culture of flying within the airline all lead to a possible answer.
As in most air crashes, a series of unconnected events combined to cause this one. A possible faulty instrument, compliance with the aviation rules of different countries and plain old airline economics all appear to have conspired against the Captain.
Part Two of the book lists more than twenty other Channel Islands related aviation incidents, some more serious than others, but ultimately shows the incredible safety record of aviation in this beautiful part of the world.
Format: Paperback (175 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.902 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800946903
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CQHWVTYR
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TANGOB
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
