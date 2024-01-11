"The Tears of Buddha" by E. A. Allen, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of the paperback edition of "The Tears of Buddha" by E.A. Allen. This intriguing book is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
Marie-Claire Bernard was the widow of a national hero and the daughter of a wealthy, politically powerful family and her murder threatened domestic consequences for the French Government. Eager to avoid uproar in the press, the Minister of Justice summons Gérard de Montclaire—the most renowned detective of the era—to assume a familiar role. Examining Magistrate, with sweeping powers to find and prosecute the killer. Montclaire soon learns that Marie-Claire was in possession of three rare and priceless porcelain bowls of the Tang Dynasty. The legendary bowls—called The Tears of Buddha—are now missing. A motive for murder?
David Burke, Actor and notably “Doctor Watson” in the popular PBS Mystery series, Sherlock Holmes, with Jeremy Brett says “A Gallic detective to rival Britain’s Sherlock Holmes. We will surely have more of Gérard de Montclaire.”
Peter Tremayne (Peter Berresford Ellis), author of the popular Sister Fidelma Mysteries acclaims “A sleuth that makes Arsène Lupin, Sherlock Holmes, and Hercule Poirot pale in comparison.”
Midwest Book Review raves "A brilliantly written novel that will have a very special appeal to readers with an interest in historical murder mysteries, The Tears of the Buddha by E.A. Allen is a deftly crafted crime thriller."
E.A. Allen is a History Professor, cattle farmer, and retired CIA intelligence officer. When he’s not out chasing staying cows that have no respect for fences, or tracking down undergraduates who have no respect for assignment deadlines, he’s at his desk, writing mysteries in the great tradition of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Agatha Christie, and Dorothy L. Sayers.
"The Tears of Buddha," by E. A. Allen, 152 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-371-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in hardcover and eBook formats. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
