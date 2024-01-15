Author T.G. Baker’s New Book, "Diary of a Las Vegas Waitress," Stirs Up More Than Just Coffee

The recent release of “Diary of a Las Vegas Waitress: Serving Up Awareness” from Page Publishing author T.G. Baker is a collection of the author’s thoughts and experiences working in the food hospitality industry, addressing issues with the relationship between customers and food servers and how these can be remedied by practicing enlightened dining.