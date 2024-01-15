Author Ben Oludaisi’s New Book, "Home Wrecker," is a Candid True Story Recalling One Family’s Victimization by a Self-Serving Interloper Masquerading as a Lifelong Friend

Recent release “Home Wrecker: My Male Friend Wrecked My Home - The Memoir (A Tell-All Story of My Life Encounter with a Toxic Male Friend Who Intruded into My Marriage and Family” from Page Publishing author Ben Oludaisi is a thought-provoking reflection on the indelible damage one malicious outsider can inflict on a marriage and family.