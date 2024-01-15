Author Steve Diddy’s New Book, “The Bowels Of Madness,” Explores How the Author Battled Against a Corrupt System, as Well as His Own Mental Health Issues

Recent release “The Bowels Of Madness: A Journalist's Manic, Delusionary Journey In California's Mental Health System” from Page Publishing author Steve Diddy is an eye-opening autobiographical account of the author's journey to becoming a broadcast journalist, and the difficult trials which lead to a long battle with mental illness and those who tried to take advantage of him.