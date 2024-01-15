Author Steve Diddy’s New Book, “The Bowels Of Madness,” Explores How the Author Battled Against a Corrupt System, as Well as His Own Mental Health Issues
Recent release “The Bowels Of Madness: A Journalist's Manic, Delusionary Journey In California's Mental Health System” from Page Publishing author Steve Diddy is an eye-opening autobiographical account of the author's journey to becoming a broadcast journalist, and the difficult trials which lead to a long battle with mental illness and those who tried to take advantage of him.
Fresno, CA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Steve Diddy, who earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Washington State University in Pullman, has completed his new book, “The Bowels Of Madness: A Journalist's Manic, Delusionary Journey In California's Mental Health System”: a profound and compelling memoir that follows the author through his tumultuous battle with mental health professionals, and how he managed to take back his life.
What does a news reporter do when he suddenly finds himself believing that he is embroiled in a murder-for-hire plot that claimed the life of a fellow employee of the TV/radio station where he works? KMPH-Fresno reporter and anchor Steve Diddy feels that his options are limited for survival because of what he has seen, and antidepressants have been ravaging his mind throughout the summer of 1996. He also believes his life is a reality TV show and is spinning further into a psychological abyss. A false murder confession thrusts his life into a new world of antipsychotic medications, jail confinement, and psychiatric facilities. For the next twenty-six years, Diddy battles numerous psychiatrists, conservators, and his own family and friends. Can his mind survive this test of wills and stamina?
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Diddy’s captivating tale will take readers on a powerful ride through the author’s life, witnessing the struggles and trials he faced along the way, and how he eventually found peace and healing. Thought-provoking and insightful, Diddy shares his story to help connect with readers who may find themselves struggling as he once did, to help them know they are not alone and to encourage them to not give up no matter the challenge that lies ahead of them.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “The Bowels Of Madness: A Journalist's Manic, Delusionary Journey In California's Mental Health System” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
