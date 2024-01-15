Author Lisa Elliott’s Book, "Weldon Road Ranch," is a Stirring Tale of Love, Loss, and Second Chances for a Woman Yearning for Connection After the Death of Her Husband

Recent release “Weldon Road Ranch” from Page Publishing author Lisa Elliott is a poignant story introducing Lisa Matthews, widowed after the death of the husband she loved as a friend but nothing more and determined to navigate life and the maintenance of her family ranch on her own. A helpful stranger stirs long-dormant emotions that neither can deny; can they overcome the burdens of their past to forge a brighter future - together?