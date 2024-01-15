Author Lisa Elliott’s Book, "Weldon Road Ranch," is a Stirring Tale of Love, Loss, and Second Chances for a Woman Yearning for Connection After the Death of Her Husband
Recent release “Weldon Road Ranch” from Page Publishing author Lisa Elliott is a poignant story introducing Lisa Matthews, widowed after the death of the husband she loved as a friend but nothing more and determined to navigate life and the maintenance of her family ranch on her own. A helpful stranger stirs long-dormant emotions that neither can deny; can they overcome the burdens of their past to forge a brighter future - together?
Eclectic, AL, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Elliott, a grandmother of three with a passion for music and writing who has spent the last four years learning how to manage her rural fifteen-acre property and her life after the deaths of her husband and daughter, has completed her new book, “Weldon Road Ranch”: a gripping and potent love story that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
A love story that proves there is life after love and loss, finding yourself when the world hands you pain that takes you to your knees—you get up and push forward to the place where you know who you are—finding love again with no regrets, putting the broken pieces of your heart back together, and walking into the sun because you have found yourself—completely.
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Elliott’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Weldon Road Ranch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A love story that proves there is life after love and loss, finding yourself when the world hands you pain that takes you to your knees—you get up and push forward to the place where you know who you are—finding love again with no regrets, putting the broken pieces of your heart back together, and walking into the sun because you have found yourself—completely.
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Elliott’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Weldon Road Ranch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories