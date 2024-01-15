FLS Shortlisted Twice at the Housing Digital Innovation Awards 2024
Field scheduling and route optimisation software specialist FLS - FAST LEAN SMART is celebrating achieving the shortlist in the two categories of Best Technology Partner and Best Sustainability Innovation at the Housing Digital Innovation Awards.
Reading, United Kingdom, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- FLS is leading the way with field service at the Housing Digital Innovation Awards, with the FLS team attending the Awards ceremony as part of Housing Digital Live in Birmingham in February, showcasing technology best practice.
The accomplishment continues a successful 2023, following a win for Best Technology Partner at the Northern Housing Awards and its double win at the European Field Service Awards, where FLS' best-of-breed dynamic scheduling and route optimisation software FLS VISITOUR won Technology Innovation of the Year together with customer Amey Secure Infrastructure winning Pioneers of the Year.
The FLS VISITOUR multi-award-winning solution is driving innovation across more than 500,000 homes, creating a world class, holistic experience for customers in real time. Partnering with UK and European affordable housing providers, FLS' innovative solutions are delivering huge productivity improvements for field-based housing operations. UK customers, including Your Housing Group, Axis Europe, Amey (Ministry of Defence housing repairs) and HomeServe, are closing up to 30% more jobs per day per field operative, lowering costs and achieving soaring tenant satisfaction scores by getting to appointments quicker.
Schedules are automatically created with a greater opportunity for a first-time fix. Embedded route plans are designed to save fuel and CO2 emissions, with fewer miles driven per job.
Jeremy Squire, UK Managing Director, FLS – FAST LEAN SMART, said,
"Congratulations to all those shortlisted for Housing Digital's Innovation Awards. It's fantastic to be shortlisted in the Housing Digital awards, which champion best practice. We are delighted that our best-of-breed field service scheduling and route optimisation software FLS VISITOUR is leading the way and sits amongst the UK housing sector's brightest lights, including our technology partners Active Housing by Plentific, ROCC, and Voicescape. Our technology is ensuring huge gains in the dynamic, real-time scheduling of repairs and maintenance, and other field-based housing teams. We look forward to seeing customers and partners from across the UK housing sector at Housing Digital Live and on the Awards evening."
FLS VISITOUR's ground-breaking dispatching delivers lightning-fast embedded route optimisation, which is continually updating in the background to provide the most efficient route for repairs and maintenance operatives, gas teams, voids surveyors, compliance inspectors, rent and housing officers.
FLS uses time-of-day traffic based speed profiles, and geocoded mapping to plan exact routes that operatives can reliably achieve on time. Skills and materials rules maximise sooner attendance, first-time fix rates, and customer experience is optimised with support for 24×7 self-service, automated messaging, and live ETA. The solution minimises no-access rates and is operative-friendly thanks to intelligent real-time optimisation, including same day and rapid response.
About FLS – FAST LEAN SMART
FLS – FAST LEAN SMART provides world-leading AI-powered technology across many sectors including housing, engineering, and manufacturing. Deploying its software FLS VISITOUR enables the intelligent optimisation of schedules and resources in real time, delivering more flexibility, route planning ability, and enormous cost savings.
FLS continues to grow throughout the UK, working with Amey Secure Infrastructure, Your Housing Group, Axis Europe PLC, JLA Group and HomeServe, providing best-of-breed scheduling solutions.
A recent customer satisfaction survey ranked FLS among the highest rated field force scheduling on the market with a 9.6 out of 10 rating.
For more about FLS, visit: www.fastleansmart.com/en/
