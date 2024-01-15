Author Donna L. Ferguson’s New Book, "Older Sis and Younger Sis: Journey with Us!" Follows Two Sisters as They Learn All About God and His Unending Love and Salvation

Recent release “Older Sis and Younger Sis: Journey with Us!” from Covenant Books author Donna L. Ferguson is a faith-based collection of short stories based on true experiences from the author’s childhood that centers around two sisters who, after moving from England to America, begin to forge a relationship with the Lord.