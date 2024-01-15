Author Donna L. Ferguson’s New Book, "Older Sis and Younger Sis: Journey with Us!" Follows Two Sisters as They Learn All About God and His Unending Love and Salvation
Recent release “Older Sis and Younger Sis: Journey with Us!” from Covenant Books author Donna L. Ferguson is a faith-based collection of short stories based on true experiences from the author’s childhood that centers around two sisters who, after moving from England to America, begin to forge a relationship with the Lord.
Wheelersburg, OH, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna L. Ferguson, an educator and devout follower of Christ and his teachings, has completed her new book, “Older Sis and Younger Sis: Journey with Us!”: A true story inspired by the author’s life that follows two sisters as they set off on a shared journey towards knowing God and growing in their faith.
Born in Ipswich, England to an English mother and an American father, author Donna L. Ferguson’s life changed forever when she came to know Jesus Christ while attending a Vacation Bible School in Pontiac, Michigan. Soon afterward, friends invited her to Dixie Baptist Church of Clarkston, Michigan, where she was baptized. A 1980 graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, she went on to teach kindergarten through the third grade in Christian schools and to later homeschool her children.
Ferguson shares, “‘Older Sis and Younger Sis’ is a true story of two sisters who were more like best friends than sisters. Join them as they journey across a wide ocean, traveling from their home in England to their new home in America. Then follow along as they embark on a journey of a different kind: a journey with God.
“For Younger Sis, this journey began when she was just a year and a half old. Then when she was eight, she met the Lord Jesus Christ, who would change her life forever. This journey would not carry her across a wide ocean to a new home in America. This journey would take her along a path to knowing and loving God and, one day, to her new forever home with him in heaven.
“Read the story of Older Sis and Younger Sis and find out how you can go there, too!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna L. Ferguson’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to spread the Gospel of Christ through her stories, as well as inspiring young readers to start their own journeys towards a stronger relationship with the Lord. Deeply personal and engaging, Ferguson blends together a perfect mix of humor and sincerity to deliver an unforgettable collection that is sure to remain with readers of all walks of life long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Older Sis and Younger Sis: Journey with Us!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
