Author Naomi Raby’s New Book, "Milton's Halloween," Centers Around a Friendly Yeti Who Decides to Dress Up and Go Trick-or-Treating with His Best Friend
Recent release “Milton's Halloween” from Covenant Books author Naomi Raby is an adorable tale that follows Milton as he prepares to go trick-or-treating for the first time. Worried that he might be too scary to celebrate Halloween with others, Milton does his best to have fun, all while managing to make new friends along the way.
Spanaway, WA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Naomi Raby, has completed her new book, “Milton's Halloween”: a charming story that continues the adventures of Milton, a yeti, as he celebrates his first ever Halloween with the help of some friends.
“It’s Halloween, and our favorite monster, Milton the yeti, is back in a not-so-spooky tale,” writes Raby. “In the second book of the ‘Milton’ series, Milton’s friend, Sweetpea the penguin, convinces him to go trick-or-treating for the first time ever, but will anyone open the door for a yeti? What does a monster dress up as for Halloween? Follow along as Milton goes on this new, sweet adventure!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Naomi Raby’s new book is inspired by the author’s love of crafting stories for young readers that contain positive messages of kindness and accepting others. With colorful artwork to help bring Milton’s world to life, “Milton’s Halloween” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this heartfelt story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Milton's Halloween” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
