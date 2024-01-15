Author Naomi Raby’s New Book, "Milton's Halloween," Centers Around a Friendly Yeti Who Decides to Dress Up and Go Trick-or-Treating with His Best Friend

Recent release “Milton's Halloween” from Covenant Books author Naomi Raby is an adorable tale that follows Milton as he prepares to go trick-or-treating for the first time. Worried that he might be too scary to celebrate Halloween with others, Milton does his best to have fun, all while managing to make new friends along the way.