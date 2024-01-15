Beth Jauregui’s New Book, "Paintings from the Edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains," Takes Readers on a Fascinating Journey Through the Author’s Artwork of the Carmel Valley
Carmel, CA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Beth Jauregui, who has been an art instructor and educator on the central coast of California for over forty years, has completed her most recent book, “Paintings from the Edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains: Sharing Environmental Studies Through Art”: an astounding collection of the author’s paintings that explore the beautiful landscapes of the Carmel River Valley of California.
Author Beth Jauregui began her teaching career at the University of California Santa Cruz Art Department during graduate studies and went on to administer and teach the Children’s Art Department for the Arts and Crafts Division at Fort Ord while teaching other Monterey County art programs. Her work over the years also included working with the Carmel-by-the-Sea Recreation Department, Lyceum of Monterey County’s Triad Program, and the Old Monterey Historic Society’s Los Niño’s Program in partnership with California State Parks.
As a credentialed teacher, Jauregui became a mentor art teacher for San Juan Bautista Elementary, volunteered her time for Monterey Peninsula’s La Mesa Elementary Art Docent Program, and taught at Carmel River School for thirty years, sharing environmental studies, art and children’s literature with her students. Beth Jauregui’s paintings depict various locations of Carmel, Carmel Valley and the Monterey Bay.
“‘Paintings from the Edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains: Sharing Environmental Studies through Art’ celebrates the visual beauty of Carmel’s river valley, located east of the village of Carmel-by-the-Sea,” writes Jauregui. “Readers are invited to explore the phenomena of sunlight and climate interacting with the valley’s oak woodlands, native trees, plants, and gardens through the paintings.
“With the expressed desire for greater environmental awareness and conservation in this moment of time, each landscape study is meant to bring a greater understanding of the complex and interrelated parts of how energy from the sun on trees, plants, water, clouds, and air is essential to the health of our living planet. In this book, which opens and ends with olive branches, one can return to enjoy the experience many times.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beth Jauregui’s book engaging series is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they explore the mesmerizing landscapes that the author so brilliantly brings to life through her incredible talents of capturing the natural world around her in her paintings. Through the author’s masterful work of color and light, readers will feel as if they are truly transported to the Santa Lucia Mountains and Carmel Valley area, all while hopefully discovering the inspiration to explore the beauty of their own backyard.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Paintings from the Edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains: Sharing Environmental Studies Through Art” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Beth Jauregui began her teaching career at the University of California Santa Cruz Art Department during graduate studies and went on to administer and teach the Children’s Art Department for the Arts and Crafts Division at Fort Ord while teaching other Monterey County art programs. Her work over the years also included working with the Carmel-by-the-Sea Recreation Department, Lyceum of Monterey County’s Triad Program, and the Old Monterey Historic Society’s Los Niño’s Program in partnership with California State Parks.
As a credentialed teacher, Jauregui became a mentor art teacher for San Juan Bautista Elementary, volunteered her time for Monterey Peninsula’s La Mesa Elementary Art Docent Program, and taught at Carmel River School for thirty years, sharing environmental studies, art and children’s literature with her students. Beth Jauregui’s paintings depict various locations of Carmel, Carmel Valley and the Monterey Bay.
“‘Paintings from the Edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains: Sharing Environmental Studies through Art’ celebrates the visual beauty of Carmel’s river valley, located east of the village of Carmel-by-the-Sea,” writes Jauregui. “Readers are invited to explore the phenomena of sunlight and climate interacting with the valley’s oak woodlands, native trees, plants, and gardens through the paintings.
“With the expressed desire for greater environmental awareness and conservation in this moment of time, each landscape study is meant to bring a greater understanding of the complex and interrelated parts of how energy from the sun on trees, plants, water, clouds, and air is essential to the health of our living planet. In this book, which opens and ends with olive branches, one can return to enjoy the experience many times.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beth Jauregui’s book engaging series is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they explore the mesmerizing landscapes that the author so brilliantly brings to life through her incredible talents of capturing the natural world around her in her paintings. Through the author’s masterful work of color and light, readers will feel as if they are truly transported to the Santa Lucia Mountains and Carmel Valley area, all while hopefully discovering the inspiration to explore the beauty of their own backyard.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Paintings from the Edge of the Santa Lucia Mountains: Sharing Environmental Studies Through Art” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories