Ann McPhee and Pam Mundy’s New Book, “International Schools: Navigating Leadership Culture and Context,” Offers Ideas for Managing the Challenges of Leadership
Katy, TX, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ann McPhee, with Pam Mundy, has completed her most recent book, “International Schools: Navigating Leadership Culture and Context”: a simple guide for a complex subject that aims to help readers tread confidently along the paths they have chosen to become outstanding leaders wherever their location.
Ann McPhee and Pam Mundy are experienced international leaders having operated in a range of environments such as education and business. Their work spans both strategic and operational roles in many international schools and with organizations pursuing opportunities in new territories Their experiences range from leading international schools to serving on educational boards, often providing leadership support, guidance, and training to leaders and aspiring leaders at all levels.
Coaching and mentoring are key elements of their work. A focus on building leadership strengths within business and school communities aims to enable sustainable growth in organizations, building capacity and skills. Ann and Pam have worked with investors and schools that have been newly acquired by larger companies, supporting a smooth transition and demonstrating respect for the newly acquired organizations’ achievements and culture. Assignments have been in the US, Middle East, Latin America, South America, Russia, Southeast Asia, West Africa, Europe, and the UK, with not-for-profit schools, for-profit schools, and charitable trusts. These experiences have expanded both mindsets and skill sets, proving that anything is possible provided there is a willingness to learn and have an openness to embracing unfamiliar environments, and an ability to be adaptable. A passion for leading with respect enables their work to be successful.
The authors write, “Leadership is a complex mix of a little of this and a little of that, depending on circumstances. Your challenge is to become knowledgeable, confident, while developing your cultural intelligence so that you make the right choices at the right time that fits your circumstances. Plan your journey for personal development with thoughtfulness and care. This journey involves reflection, challenges, and an honest appraisal of the skills you have. There will be some pleasant surprises as you note the skills that you do have and perhaps some uncomfortable realizations as you identify areas that need honing to greater perfection.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ann McPhee and Pam Mundy’s book is a helpful guide for those new to leadership or moving to a different or more senior leadership role.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “International Schools: Navigating Leadership Culture and Context” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Published by Fulton Books, Ann McPhee and Pam Mundy’s book is a helpful guide for those new to leadership or moving to a different or more senior leadership role.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “International Schools: Navigating Leadership Culture and Context” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
