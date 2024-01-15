Pamela Susanne Snyder’s Newly Released "What Would Moses Say?" is a Powerful Message of the Need for a Return to God’s Law for Christian Living
“What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Susanne Snyder is an engaging exploration of the Ten Commandments and reflection on the current state of the modern world.
Prescott, WI, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments”: a helpful resource for personal or group study. “What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments” is the creation of published author, Pamela Susanne Snyder, a retired registered nurse with a master’s degree from Bethel University, Saint Paul, Minnesota. This is her second book. She previously published David: A King for All Time in 2018. The author has taught in Bible study ministry for many years. Her interest to write extends to a daily encouragement and inspirational blog and Facebook page. She is a member of the Bible Baptist Church, North Hudson, Wisconsin.
Snyder shares, “What Would Moses Say? is a carefully researched and crafted book. The author began with the premise that Moses’s Law, in fact, much of Old Testament history, is nonbinding for today’s believer. Her journey and findings brought a surprising revelation that all of God’s word is useful for our spiritual growth. As she explored each of the Ten Commandments, the truth became even more clear. The moral principles that God had established as a standard for the Israelites still hold true for today. In fact, as society continues to break down with prevailing lawlessness, there has never been a better time than now to address our application of God’s commandments.
“Could it be that a careless disregard for the obsolete law is the reason for the lukewarm state of many believers in the twenty-first century? Decreased church attendance, high divorce rates, disobedient children, loss of young adults to secular pursuits, and an absence of God’s name in day-to-day conversation all characterize the problem. Could it be that good people who call themselves Christian could benefit from a deeper look at the Ten Commandments? According to the findings, the answer is yes!
“The evidence points to the need for a new or renewed relationship with God’s appointed head of the church, Jesus Christ. There cannot be any substantial law keeping in the absence of the lawgiver. We must first love God (the first commandment) before we can love others. The worldliness of today’s church has impacted Christianity as we know it. There is no other answer than to be unique and separate.
“This book was written for readers in all stages of their spiritual journey. It promises to be interesting, challenging, enlightening, and instructional. Use it for personal reading or a group study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Susanne Snyder’s new book presents a series of thought-provoking points that will resonate with many who share concern for the trajectory of society.
Consumers can purchase “What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
