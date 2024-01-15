Pamela Susanne Snyder’s Newly Released "What Would Moses Say?" is a Powerful Message of the Need for a Return to God’s Law for Christian Living

“What Would Moses Say?: The Loss of Moral Compass in an Age of Grace and The Relevance of Biblical Commandments” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Susanne Snyder is an engaging exploration of the Ten Commandments and reflection on the current state of the modern world.