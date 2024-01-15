Ellie June Suddreth’s Newly Released "Friskers Comes To Windy Knoll" is a Thoughtful Tale of a Precocious Cat
“Friskers Comes To Windy Knoll” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ellie June Suddreth is a sweet story of a little cat’s adventures on the farm that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
Las Vegas, NV, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Friskers Comes To Windy Knoll”: a charming story of family, fun, and faith. “Friskers Comes To Windy Knoll” is the creation of published author, Ellie June Suddreth, a grandmother who has taught bible study to children as well as adults for thirty years. She retired from her work for the women’s commission in Charlotte, North Carolina, when her twenty-two-year-old grandson, Joshua, was born.
Suddreth shares, “Friskers was a very intelligent and unusual cat. He was king of Windy Knoll, and he patrolled the fields to make sure he protected his territory. There were bunnies and field mice in the fields behind the barn, and he was a fearless hunter. He started laying upside down on the steps leading into the pool and finally decided it was cool to just put all of himself in. Of course, he was very particular about his big red barn and did not like guests unless he had invited them. Ms. June would have to remind him that God wanted all of us to treat each other with kindness. Every morning Friskers would hurry so he could run to the house to listen to Ms. June read her book. Not just any book but the one that has all the rules for humans to live by each day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellie June Suddreth’s new book offers readers important lessons of faith from a unique perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Friskers Comes To Windy Knoll” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Friskers Comes To Windy Knoll,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
