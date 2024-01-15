Steven W. Sanders’s Newly Released "Rewards through Resilience" is an In-Depth Discussion of How to Achieve Fulfillment While Overcoming Life’s Challenges
“Rewards through Resilience” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven W. Sanders is an encouraging and honest look at the peaks and valleys that add complexity to our life’s journey.
Beaverton, OR, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Rewards through Resilience”: a potent reminder of the strength found in determination and perseverance. “Rewards through Resilience” is the creation of published author, Steven W. Sanders, who received a BS in mathematics from Stanford University and an MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA. Over his forty-year career in communications, management, and marketing, he has worked at numerous start-up and small businesses and multinational corporations. A practicing Christian and married with two adult children, Sanders lives in Beaverton, Oregon.
Sanders shares, “How we engage and overcome struggles shapes our attitudes and perspectives regarding our lives and our ability to make a difference in the lives of others. The struggles we face can be as routine as dealing with the traffic to get to our place of work on time. We may also struggle with physical or mental illness, a family dynamic that is not improving, or a difficult job. In extreme cases, some must live through oppression and life-threatening events brought on by an oppressive regime.
“Struggle is an effort to gain freedom from constraints, to withstand or overcome obstacles, or to work against competing forces in order to make a meaningful change or difference. Whether we encounter frequent struggles or only a few, we all must face them, not necessarily by choice. We are aware of the pain and difficulties associated with struggles as well as the feeling of gratification and relief when we withstand, outlast, or overcome them. We learn from struggles, together with building strength of character and resilience the next time we encounter similar challenges.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven W. Sanders’s new book will challenge and empower readers as a message of personal growth and resilience unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Rewards through Resilience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Barnes and Noble and ReaderHouse.com.
