Susie Sanders’s Newly Released “Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” is a Thoughtful Resource for Inspiration
“Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susie Sanders is a warmhearted devotional that presents readers with a series of thoughtful descriptions meant to encourage reflection and prayer.
Americus, GA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!”: a useful resource for personal prayer or group discussion. “Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” is the creation of published author, Susie Sanders, a dedicated mother and grandmother who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Georgia Southwestern State University, and from Troy State University a Master’s Degree in Education, a Reading Specialist Degree, and a Leadership Specialist Degree.
Sanders shares, “I am reaching for the stars by using the alphabet. As I am a Christian, God has touched my life in many ways. As an author, I just want to share my story with the world by giving God the glory. I am working on the plan, purpose, and position that God has for me through his divine connections and leadership. I am a work in progress.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susie Sanders’s new book will bring readers an enjoyable and empowering resource for evaluating one’s walk with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
