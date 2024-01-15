Susie Sanders’s Newly Released “Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” is a Thoughtful Resource for Inspiration

“Sermonette: What Type of Christian Are You? Pick a Letter or Letters (A-Z)!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susie Sanders is a warmhearted devotional that presents readers with a series of thoughtful descriptions meant to encourage reflection and prayer.