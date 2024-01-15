Stacy Watkins’s Newly Released “Don’t Worry. It’s Just Cancer!” is an Encouraging Message of Hope for Others Facing a Surprising Diagnosis
“Don’t Worry. It’s Just Cancer!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacy Watkins is a heartfelt and compassionate memoir that shares one woman’s journey through a challenging cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Francitas, TX, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Worry. It’s Just Cancer!”: an insightful account of the realities of life with cancer. “Don’t Worry. It’s Just Cancer!” is the creation of published author, Stacy Watkins, who holds an equine science degree from North Central Texas College in Gainesville, Texas, and a veterinary assistance diploma from Stratford Institute.
Watkins shares, “Cancer can be a scary word, especially when the doctor is looking at you. But with knowledge of science and God’s Word, it doesn’t have to be.
“When the Lord tells you to move, you move. When cancer hit three times, and the Lord healed me, it is time to share my story with the masses. He pressed it on my heart to help others who may be worried about a diagnosis. I can tell you that there is no reason for stress and anguish; all you need to do is just give it all to Jesus. He will give you the peace you are searching for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacy Watkins’s new book offers advice based in personal experience in hope of helping others know potential options to pursue for relief and healing.
Consumers can purchase “Don’t Worry. It’s Just Cancer!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Don’t Worry. It’s Just Cancer!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
