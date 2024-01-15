Chuck Chapman’s Newly Released “It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare” is an Encouraging Resource for Learning Key Spiritual Knowledge
“It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chuck Chapman is a thoughtful examination of common questions and relevant scripture that aid readers in the pursuit of a God-led life.
Park Hills, KY, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare”: an encouraging resource for spiritual nourishment. “It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare” is the creation of published author, Chuck Chapman, a graduate of Teen Challenge International of Southwest Florida, having overcome his own demons of addiction. After rehab, Chuck went on to acquire a bachelor’s degree in Bible and Theology from God’s Bible School and College in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also an ordained pastor in the Church of the Nazarene.
Chuck is the author of ASAP Recovery: Tearing Out the Old Foundation. He has now been sober and working with people in recovery for over fifteen years. His partner in ministry is his supportive wife, Lisa. They are currently in the process of writing the next two books in the ASAP Recovery series.
Chapman shares, “It is written that there is an ancient war going on! Whether you are aware of it or not, whether you believe in that sort of thing or not, and whether you care or not, that battle rages on even now as you read this.
“Have you ever wondered:
· Is the devil real?
· Can people really be possessed by demons?
· If so, can Christians be affected by demonic activity?
· What power does the enemy have over me?
· What power do I have over the enemy?
· Is there anything I can do to lose that power?
· Is there anything I can do to gain more power?
· How do I claim and use my authority in Christ?
· Is there any way to get the devil to leave me and my family alone?
“It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare answers all of these questions and more by pointing the reader to the Word of God (book, chapter, and verse) for relevant, practical application on exactly how to overcome Satan (and his army) as well as how to take the fight to the enemy. Are you tired of getting pounded on by the devil day after day, week after week, month after month, and year after year? If so, then this is the path to freedom for you!
“It may surprise you to learn that it is written that if you are an authentic, obedient child of God then the devil doesn’t have any power over you, unless you just give it to him! Furthermore, it is written that if you are indeed 'in Christ' then you are actually the one with all the power and authority over the kingdom of darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Chapman’s new book brings perspective to the knowledge and comfort one can find within God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “It Is Written: A Field Guide to Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
