The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) Showcases Recipients of Revitalized Scholarship Program: Save the Date for HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala

HACE is pleased to unveil the recipients of its newly revitalized scholarship program, which is aimed at empowering individuals within the community. The scholarship recipients have been selected from among residents and Section 8 participants of HACE, as well as City of Elizabeth residents. Community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education are invited to HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala, which will take place on April 26, 2024.