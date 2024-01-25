The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) Showcases Recipients of Revitalized Scholarship Program: Save the Date for HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala
HACE is pleased to unveil the recipients of its newly revitalized scholarship program, which is aimed at empowering individuals within the community. The scholarship recipients have been selected from among residents and Section 8 participants of HACE, as well as City of Elizabeth residents. Community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education are invited to HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala, which will take place on April 26, 2024.
Elizabeth, NJ, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HACE unveiled the recipients of its newly revitalized scholarship program. Three scholarships have been made possible through the success of HACE's First Annual Scholarship Gala. The scholarship recipients have been selected from among residents and Section 8 participants of HACE and City of Elizabeth residents.
The HACE Scholarship Fund, established in 2015, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to supporting the academic aspirations of Elizabeth residents. The fund's primary mission is to provide financial assistance for educational expenses such as tuition, books, and other fees. Scholarships have been awarded to individuals with aspirations to enroll in traditional two- to four-year colleges, universities, trade schools, or graduate programs.
HACE’s scholarship recipients are:
Shawn’Yae Myers - William D. Jones HBCU Scholarship:
Jahziyah Carter - John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarship:
Sha’Don Taylor - HACE Commissioners Graduate Scholarship:
Born and raised in Elizabeth, Shawn’Yae Myers attended the Elizabeth Public School System. She graduated from high school in June 2023, having attended the J. Christian Bollwage Finance Academy. She is a proud alumnus of the Elizabeth branch of the Boys and Girls Club. Shawn’Yae attends Morgan State University, a historically black college and university (HBCU). Her primary field of study will be nursing; her goal is to become a traveling nurse practitioner. Shawn’Yae Myers shared, “The HACE Scholarship provided me with the opportunity to attend my first choice of an HBCU, the illustrious Morgan State University, with a major in nursing, at a lower cost. It allowed me to put more focus on my school and career development of becoming a nurse practitioner, providing me with the financial means. It has contributed to my long-term goals, and I am truly grateful!” During her winter break, Shawn’Yae worked closely with HACE's Mravlag Manor property management staff with operations, and the Jobs Plus and YouthBuild programs.
Jahziyah Carter attended the Elizabeth Public School System and is a native of Elizabeth. She attended the Thomas A. Edison Career and Technology Academy for her high school education and graduated in June 2023. Jahziyah was named valedictorian of her graduating class as a result of her strong academic performance. She was recognized by the Elizabeth branch of the Boys and Girls Club as the 2022 Union County Youth of the Year. Jahziyah attends Clark Atlanta University, an HBCU. Her long-term objectives are to obtain a bachelor's degree in business administration with a finance concentration and become an entrepreneur.
Sha’Don Taylor is a native of Elizabeth and an alumnus of the Elizabeth Public School System. He graduated summa cum laude in May 2023 from American International College (AIC) with a bachelor's degree in Sociology and a minor in Advocacy for Social Change. He was featured as “Mr. AIC” in one of the college’s videos this year. Sha’Don Taylor remarked, “As a first-generation student, I look forward to being the first in my family to graduate from college.” He served in student government as president of the Freshmen and Sophomore Classes, Student Body President, and Persons Ready In Defense of Ebony President, 2021-2023. Sha’Don won awards during his undergraduate studies, including the Community Benefactor Award, the John Homer Miller Emerging Leadership Award, and the Most Active Freshman Award. His extracurricular activities never interfered with his academics, despite the fact that he devoted his time to many areas, and he was named on the dean’s list several times. Sha’Don has returned to AIC to earn a master's degree in Criminal Justice and is a Resident Adviser.
“These scholarships exemplify HACE's commitment to nurturing the ambitions and goals of our community members,” said William D. Jones, Executive Director of HACE. “These awards are not just financial aids; they are testimonials to HACE's resolute mission to nurture personal growth, academic brilliance, and the realization of career ambitions among the vibrant community of Elizabeth."
These scholarships are a testament to HACE's unwavering commitment to supporting educational pursuits and fostering academic excellence among the residents of Elizabeth. HACE believes that education is a powerful tool for personal growth, and these scholarships will undoubtedly help these deserving individuals achieve their academic/career ambitions.
HACE extends its heartfelt congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients and wishes them every success in their educational endeavors. HACE expresses its deep appreciation to the generous sponsors, supporters, and all those who contributed to the success of the First Annual Scholarship Gala.
Supporters of education will soon be able to purchase tickets/sponsorship packages for HACE’s Second Annual Scholarship Gala on April 26, 2024. For more information, contact Curtis Myers or LaChelle Thompson at 908-965-2400 ext. 141 or ext. 153 or Barbara Johnson at 908-591-4496.
For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
