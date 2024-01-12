Dr. Rachelle Stevens New Book, "Catharsis," is a Mind Expanding Journey Where Everyday and Societal Themes Through Short Stories, Prose and Poetry Ignites Personal Growth
The Woodlands, TX, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Rachelle Stevens, an author, researcher, and educator with over 20 years of experience in the field of humanities, has completed her most recent book, “Catharsis," a fascinating literary collective that addresses a few of the many complex humanistic contemplations we reference and make relatable by introducing alternative perspectives for resolve during a productive conversation.
Dr. Stevens shares, “You will read eclectic anthologies, prose, and poetry that creatively discuss relationships and familial ties while boldly resonating with the continuous message that it is not only important to know how to use what you have but to intuitively use what you know! Keeping in mind that sometimes revisiting our perspectives with respect to slight modifications can lead to the positive change we need. The results, however, have the potential to be the transformative catalyst you require, a pivotal moment for turning the tides in your favor.
“‘Catharsis’ encourages people to manage cultural differences and merge together through the simple process of cathartic thought when jotted down or put on paper during productive doodling or, as described in this book, the transcription of 'literary art.' Additionally, this book advocates that a therapeutic purge is just as necessary as a healthy detox to rid oneself of mental and emotional toxins that can play havoc on your overall daily quality of life."
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Rachelle Stevens’s book is a thought-provoking literary compilation that parallels life encounters with the ultimate purpose to convey a basic message of inclusivity and inspiration to the reader. Through her writings, Dr. Stevens aims to help provide comfort and insight to readers of all walks of life, helping them to realize they are not alone in whatever challenges they might be facing as they go through life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Catharsis” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please visit www.catharsisbook.com to find out more information on signed copies, contact details, and a dedicated business phone number for all professional and booking inquiries.
Email: drstevens@catharsisbook.com
Business Line: (832) 205-3031
Media inquiries can also be directed to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Dr. Stevens shares, “You will read eclectic anthologies, prose, and poetry that creatively discuss relationships and familial ties while boldly resonating with the continuous message that it is not only important to know how to use what you have but to intuitively use what you know! Keeping in mind that sometimes revisiting our perspectives with respect to slight modifications can lead to the positive change we need. The results, however, have the potential to be the transformative catalyst you require, a pivotal moment for turning the tides in your favor.
“‘Catharsis’ encourages people to manage cultural differences and merge together through the simple process of cathartic thought when jotted down or put on paper during productive doodling or, as described in this book, the transcription of 'literary art.' Additionally, this book advocates that a therapeutic purge is just as necessary as a healthy detox to rid oneself of mental and emotional toxins that can play havoc on your overall daily quality of life."
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Rachelle Stevens’s book is a thought-provoking literary compilation that parallels life encounters with the ultimate purpose to convey a basic message of inclusivity and inspiration to the reader. Through her writings, Dr. Stevens aims to help provide comfort and insight to readers of all walks of life, helping them to realize they are not alone in whatever challenges they might be facing as they go through life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Catharsis” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please visit www.catharsisbook.com to find out more information on signed copies, contact details, and a dedicated business phone number for all professional and booking inquiries.
Email: drstevens@catharsisbook.com
Business Line: (832) 205-3031
Media inquiries can also be directed to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories