iPOP! LA Announces Performance by Alumni Mira Babal at Upcoming Event
iPOP! Alumni Mira Babal will be performing her viral hit at the upcoming iPOP! event this summer.
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! LA is delighted to confirm that 10-year-old singing sensation and iPOP! Alumni Mira Babal will not only be attending but also performing at the forthcoming iPOP! event this summer. Known for her most recent viral hit, Mira Babal has captured hearts with her latest music video, "Mad for No Reason."
At the upcoming iPOP! event, Mira will showcase her remarkable talent, performing "Mad for No Reason" live. Her return to the iPOP! as an alumni and performer symbolizes the spirit of iPOP! – nurturing young talent and providing a platform for them to shine and start their careers.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
