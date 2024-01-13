AAEON’s BOXER-6843-ADS Showcases Mechanical Innovation
The BOXER-6843-ADS grants the ultimate flexibility in processing, expansion, and thermal management.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leading provider of embedded PC solutions, AAEON, is delighted to announce the official launch of the BOXER-6843-ADS, a Fanless Embedded Controller equipped to support both 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ socket-type IoT SKU CPUs, up to 65W. Leveraging an innovative mechanical design alongside the newest Intel technologies, AAEON have positioned the BOXER-6843-ADS as a sturdy solution for a variety of industrial AI applications.
The BOXER-6843-ADS is built to accommodate a variety of heat dissipation needs, from fanless operation ideal for environmentally sensitive settings to support for dual smart fans accompanied by a third rear fan for maximum thermal efficiency. This modular approach to the BOXER-6843-ADS’s thermal management is, according to AAEON, to allow it to undertake the heavy workloads that typically require such high-performance processing capability, while also making use of multiple expansion cards without overheating.
Storage for the machine is customizable and designed for heavy-duty industrial needs, with two external, swappable 2.5" SATA Drive Bays, two M.2 2280 M-Key slots, and an optional internal 3.5" SATA Drive Bay. In addition to these, the system also comes with a full-size Mini Card slot with PCIe function.
The BOXER-6843-ADS’s I/O is densely populated, with high-speed interfaces for peripheral device connectivity including three RJ-45 ports for Intel® I226-IT at 2.5GbE, and one RJ-45 with LED Indicator, with this port supporting Intel® I219-LM Gigabit Ethernet. The system also contains eight Type-A ports for USB 3.2 Gen 2 function, as well as serial communication potential in the form of six DB-9 and one DB-15 port offering RS-232/422/485 and an 8-bit GPIO, respectively. The BOXER-6843-ADS can host up to 128GB of DDR5 memory via four U-DIMM slots, not only making it suitable for storing and accessing vast quantities of data such as machine learning models and complex algorithms, but also to accelerate data transmission for real-time decision-making tasks.
5G and Wi-Fi are supported via M.2 3052 B-Key and 2230 E-Key slots. Users also have the option of installing graphics cards to augment machine learning, accelerate data processing, and 3D visualization to better manage with complex industrial tasks.
The BOXER-6843-ADS comes with a wall mounting bracket for easy deployment, while its 19V ~ 36V power input range provides a secure power management system to counter issues associated with applications that may have unstable power sources. The system is capable of operating within a -20°C ~ 45°C temperature range, along with boasting anti-shock and anti-vibration features.
The BOXER-6843-ADS is now available for order via AAEON’s contact form.
For more information about the BOXER-6843-ADS, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
